Bingeworthy: Get some healthier scares on Netflix and elsewhere this October

Amazon Prime — The hit horror studio Blumhouse Productions (“The Invisible Man,” “Get Out”) has partnered with Amazon to release four new original horror movies in October. “Black Box” and “The Lie” drop on Oct. 6, and “Evil Eye” and “Nocturne” will be released Oct. 13. I’m most interested in “The Lie,” which reunites “The Killing” star Mireille Enos and creator Veena Sud in a psychological thriller about parents who go to unspeakable lengths to cover up their teenage daughter’s horrific crime.

Hulu — Hulu has its own horror anthology series in the new eight-part “Monsterland,” which premieres Friday. The show reminds me of those old horror comics like “Eerie Tales” that often disguised morality tales as creature features. Werewolves, zombies and killer mermaids make appearances, but it's human nature that reveals itself to be the most frightening. Kaitlyn Dever (“Booksmart”), Kelly Marie Tran (“The Last Jedi”) and Taylor Schilling (“Orange is the New Black”) are part of the standout cast.

Hulu also has a new horror series, “Helstrom,” premiering on Oct. 16, and while it’s based on a Marvel comic, don’t expect to see Black Widow or the Hulk make cameos. The son and daughter of a famous serial killer fight dark forces in this thriller with demonic themes.