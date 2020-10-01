Bingeworthy: Get some healthier scares on Netflix and elsewhere this October

It’s October 2020, and we seem to be living through at least three Stephen King novels (“The Stand,” “The Dead Zone” and “Firestarter”) simultaneously. Even though it may be the month of Halloween, I’m not sure I can stand anything scarier than “Hocus Pocus” right now.
But you may be made of sterner stuff. Or you may want to distract yourself from the real-world terrors we’re living through by focusing on some fake ones for a couple of hours. As I wrote in my “feel-bad TV” column a few months ago, sometimes the only way to feel better is to go deep at feeling bad for a while.
Streaming services certainly think so, as they’ve lined up a whole bunch of frightening movies and TV shows for October. Beats watching a debate, right?
The Criterion Channel — The indispensable channel for prestigious arthouse and classic movies is getting its fingernails dirty in October by presenting 29 1970s horror movies, including Tobe Hooper’s original “Texas Chain Saw Massacre,” George A. Romero’s “The Crazies,” and Wes Craven’s “The Hills Have Eyes.” Ick.
Amazon Prime — The hit horror studio Blumhouse Productions (“The Invisible Man,” “Get Out”) has partnered with Amazon to release four new original horror movies in October. “Black Box” and “The Lie” drop on Oct. 6, and “Evil Eye” and “Nocturne” will be released Oct. 13. I’m most interested in “The Lie,” which reunites “The Killing” star Mireille Enos and creator Veena Sud in a psychological thriller about parents who go to unspeakable lengths to cover up their teenage daughter’s horrific crime.
Hulu — Hulu has its own horror anthology series in the new eight-part “Monsterland,” which premieres Friday. The show reminds me of those old horror comics like “Eerie Tales” that often disguised morality tales as creature features. Werewolves, zombies and killer mermaids make appearances, but it's human nature that reveals itself to be the most frightening. Kaitlyn Dever (“Booksmart”), Kelly Marie Tran (“The Last Jedi”) and Taylor Schilling (“Orange is the New Black”) are part of the standout cast.
Hulu also has a new horror series, “Helstrom,” premiering on Oct. 16, and while it’s based on a Marvel comic, don’t expect to see Black Widow or the Hulk make cameos. The son and daughter of a famous serial killer fight dark forces in this thriller with demonic themes.
Netflix — Netflix has two very different kinds of ways to celebrate Halloween teed up. On Oct. 7, the new Adam Sandler movie "Hubie Halloween,” premieres, in which Sandler seems to channel Bill Murray in “Caddyshack” in playing the sweetly clueless Hubie, who must save his town’s Halloween celebration from a deadly force. “Uncut Gems” it ain’t.
Then on Oct. 9 comes the premiere of “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” the sequel to the exquisitely creepy “The Haunting of Hill House.” Just as “Hill House” was very loosely inspired by the Shirley Jackson novel, “Bly Manor” is inspired by Henry James’ classic ghost story, “The Turn of the Screw.”
As for me, “Hocus Pocus” is on Disney+. Happy Halloween!
