Bingeworthy: Domestic thriller 'The Nest' is a beach read, sans beach

When it’s inadvisable to go to most beaches this summer because of the difficulty of staying physically distant, part of the collateral damage that summer classic, the “beach read.”

There’s nothing like one of those fat, mass-market paperbacks, devoured in an afternoon and left, water-damaged and full of sand, on the beach house bookshelf for the next guest. It’s just not the same to read that kind of juicy, disposable fiction in your own backyard.

For the next best thing, try BBC’s five-part miniseries “The Nest.” It premiered its first two episodes Monday on Acorn, with a new episode coming every Monday afterwards. It’s not great television, and from the jump I was seriously questioning the plotting on a “would a human being actually do that?” level.

But what it does, it does enthusiastically and unapologetically. “The Nest” reminded me of that rash of ‘90s domestic thrillers where a nice suburban family is threatened by an outsider who comes into their home, whether it’s a nanny (“The Hand That Rocks the Cradle”), a babysitter (“The Babysitter”) or a plumber (“The Plumber”). (OK, I made that last one up.)