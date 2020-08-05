Bingeworthy: Dig emotional comedy-dramas? 'Upright' is right up your alley

Flynn runs into a teenage runaway named Meg (Milly Alcock) — more accurately, she runs into him, crashing her pickup truck into his car. Flynn’s car is totaled, Meg’s arm is broken, and he reluctantly agrees to drive her where she’s going. That happens to be Perth, thousands of miles away.

The eight episodes of “Upright” each take place on a single day of their eight-day road trip. Lucky and Meg bicker, get in and out of scrapes, and somehow figure out a way to take care of each other. It plays less like a TV show and more like a four hour buddy road movie, and is relentlessly inventive in the way it uses the visuals of the vast Australian landscape. (Is that surreal “pink lake” they visit in the second episode real? Apparently it is.)