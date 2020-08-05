Bingeworthy: Dig emotional comedy-dramas? 'Upright' is right up your alley

Tim Minchin always looks like he’s in a great mood. Whether he’s performing cheeky satirical songs (like this socially-distanced ditty for the BAFTA awards) or acting in movies (he was a bright spot as Friar Tuck in the recent not-so-bright “Robin Hood” reboot) the musician/actor/composer brings a cheerful elfin vibe to everything he does.
That makes it a little bracing to watch Minchin’s new comedy-drama “Upright,” premiering Thursday in America on Sundance Now, and see him so bereft. “Upright,” produced, co-written and starring Minchin, is a markedly more somber turn for him, a comedy-drama in the vein of “Ramy” or “Fleabag.” (It’s also still very funny.)
Minchin plays the ironically named Lucky Flynn, a musician who had some regional success years ago but has fallen on hard times professionally and personally. As “Upright” starts, Lucky is at the end of his tether, a pill-popping, self-loathing man-child. And he’s hauling an upright piano in the back of his car across the Australian desert from Sydney to Perth for reasons that aren’t immediately clear.
Flynn runs into a teenage runaway named Meg (Milly Alcock) — more accurately, she runs into him, crashing her pickup truck into his car. Flynn’s car is totaled, Meg’s arm is broken, and he reluctantly agrees to drive her where she’s going. That happens to be Perth, thousands of miles away.
The eight episodes of “Upright” each take place on a single day of their eight-day road trip. Lucky and Meg bicker, get in and out of scrapes, and somehow figure out a way to take care of each other. It plays less like a TV show and more like a four hour buddy road movie, and is relentlessly inventive in the way it uses the visuals of the vast Australian landscape. (Is that surreal “pink lake” they visit in the second episode real? Apparently it is.)
At the core of the show is the chemistry between Minchin and Alcock. The defiant, caustic teenager cajoles, goads and browbeats the depressed middle-aged man into pulling himself out of his funk and facing his responsibilities. It’s an electric and moving relationship that evolves over the course of the show, especially as we learn more about what Meg is running from and what Lucky is running to.
It seems unlikely that Minchin will figure out how to do a second season of “Upright." What are they going to do, drive back east with a sousaphone in the trunk? That only makes this trip through the desert that much more special.
Also on streaming: “Space: The Funnest Frontier?” After the heavy “Picard” and “Discovery,” “Star Trek” tacks toward comedy with “Lower Decks,” a new animated series premiering Thursday on CBS All Access. The show looks at a gaggle of low-level crew members on the least prestigious starship in the Federation.
Seth Rogen meets Seth Rogen in “An American Pickle,” a new comedy that premieres Thursday on HBO MAX. Rogen plays dual roles as an early 20th century immigrant worker who jumps in time in century to meet his great-grandson, a Millennial software developer.
Have dinner with Diego Luna in “Pan y Circo” (“Bread and Circuses”), a new show premiering Friday on Amazon Prime. The hybrid show features chefs premiering a meal for Luna and an array of guests, who then sit down and talk about an issue over the meal, ranging from gender violence to climate change and, in the final episode, COVID-19.
