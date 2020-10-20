Bingeworthy: David Tennant is a chillingly polite serial killer in true crime drama 'Des'

At first, it must have seemed like the easiest serial killer case ever solved. Police show up at a London apartment to investigate a report of mysterious remains blocking the sewer system, and the resident, a soft-spoken man named Dennis Nilsen, immediately and helpfully confesses to a murder. In fact, in the police car, he confesses to 14 more.
The problem for police is that Nilsen doesn’t remember the names of his victims, and burned the bodies beyond recognition. In “Des,” a grisly and gripping new true-crime drama, the challenge isn’t to identify the killer. It’s to identify the victims.
“Des” is based on a notorious true story that gripped England in the 1980s, and the series has become the top-rated drama of 2020 there. It premiered the first of three hour-long episodes last Thursday on the Sundance Now streaming channel.
David Tennant has wandered a long way from his affable “Doctor Who” role lately, playing creeps on “Jessica Jones,” “Deadwater Fell” and now “Des.” With his oversized glasses and mop of unfashionable hair, Tennant looks exactly like Nilsen (who died in 2018). And he carries himself with an air of polite detachment that is somehow more creepy than if he was overtly evil.
For such gruesome subject matter, “Des” exercises a good deal of restraint. The show never shows Nilsen committing the crimes, instead focusing on the interrogation room scenes where he admits to them. At the center of the series is Detective Inspector Peter Jay (Daniel Mays), a dogged investigator who is determined to identify every victim, even when his own supervisors want to wrap things up. Mays plays him as exhausted but unwavering in his commitment to providing closure to grieving families.
The third major character is author Brian Masters (Jason Watkins), who Nilsen agrees to talk to for a book project on his murders. The easy thing to do would be to play Masters as a sleazy opportunist, but the show instead presents him as deeply conflicted as Nilsen reveals the details of his crime.
“Des” ends up being a sobering counterweight to all of those serial killer dramas where a brilliant investigator deduces the reasons why a killer does what he does. Nilsen remains a chilling blank space throughout. When asked by Jay why he committed the murders, he responds, “I was hoping you could help me with that,” and it seems like he sincerely doesn’t know. He just knows that, had he not been caught, he would have kept on doing it.
Also on streaming: David Letterman returns with his third batch of celebrity interviews Wednesday, with Kim Kardashian West, Dave Chappelle, Robert Downey, Jr. and Lizzo as the subjects of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.”
“Dear White People” creator Justin Simien makes a foray into horror comedy with “Bad Hair,” a movie which premieres Friday on Hulu. The premise is pretty great — a Black woman in 1980s Los Angeles discovers that the hair extensions she gets turn out to have a mind of their own.
