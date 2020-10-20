Bingeworthy: David Tennant is a chillingly polite serial killer in true crime drama 'Des'

For such gruesome subject matter, “Des” exercises a good deal of restraint. The show never shows Nilsen committing the crimes, instead focusing on the interrogation room scenes where he admits to them. At the center of the series is Detective Inspector Peter Jay (Daniel Mays), a dogged investigator who is determined to identify every victim, even when his own supervisors want to wrap things up. Mays plays him as exhausted but unwavering in his commitment to providing closure to grieving families.

The third major character is author Brian Masters (Jason Watkins), who Nilsen agrees to talk to for a book project on his murders. The easy thing to do would be to play Masters as a sleazy opportunist, but the show instead presents him as deeply conflicted as Nilsen reveals the details of his crime.

“Des” ends up being a sobering counterweight to all of those serial killer dramas where a brilliant investigator deduces the reasons why a killer does what he does. Nilsen remains a chilling blank space throughout. When asked by Jay why he committed the murders, he responds, “I was hoping you could help me with that,” and it seems like he sincerely doesn’t know. He just knows that, had he not been caught, he would have kept on doing it.