Bingeworthy: Cate Blanchett's Phyllis Schlafly comes a long way, baby, in Hulu's 'Mrs. America'

Today, Phyllis Schlafly would have used Facebook groups and hashtags to build her political movement, but back in the 1970s it was mimeographed newsletters and phone trees. The idea was the same, to build grassroots political power outside of the center of power.
In fact, Schlafly’s rise would be considered a heroic underdog story if the notorious anti-feminist’s views weren’t so repugnant to so many (but certainly not all) modern Americans. As it stands, Hulu’s fascinating nine-episode limited series “Mrs. America,” which premiered its first three episodes last week, straddles an interesting line. It clearly sides politically with the feminist movement that Schlafly devoted her talents to stopping. But it can’t help but swoon at how Schlafly deployed those considerable talents to thwart that movement, because that makes for better drama.
A big reason for that is the casting of Cate Blanchett (also an executive producer) as Schlafly, who barely hid her political cunning behind the façade of a stay-at-home mom with six kids from downstate Illinois. (In fact, she was a foreign policy hawk and John Birch Society member who had made several unsuccessful runs for office before shifting to the grassroots.)
Blanchett never plays Schlafly as the villain, but as a charismatic woman who was in some ways ahead of and behind her times. She's a smart woman undervalued in the boys’ club of establishment politics, but aghast at the changing social mores of the 1970s. Blanchett is magnetic portraying one of Schlafly’s stem-winder speeches in favor of “traditional values,” but she holds our attention even in the quieter moments. Her welcoming smile fades a little when something displeases her, and her eyes brighten as she senses an opportunity.
She certainly saw one in the early 1970s, as the Equal Rights Amendment enshrining equal protection for women under the U.S. Constitution seemed like a fait accompli. While male Republican legislators may have privately opposed it, they thought it a largely symbolic exercise in bipartisanship (remember that?) and didn’t want to be branded as sexists by the growing feminist movement.
That movement, including activists Bella Abzug (Margo Martindale) and Ms. Magazine editor Gloria Steinem (Rose Byrne), had grown complacent about the ERA and were focusing on other battles, such as abortion. That left a wide opening for Schlafly and her network of conservative housewives to start a “STOP ERA” counter movement, to fight the battle that Republican men wouldn’t touch. The show depicts the decade-long battle between the two movements; at one point, competing bands of female activists march up the steps of the Illinois statehouse, the feminists on the left, the anti-feminists on the right.
Creator Dahvi Waller (“Mad Men”) keeps the show fast-moving and wildly entertaining, opting for sharp wit and dazzle over the gauzy piety of so many historical dramas. The show is especially good at showing the divisions within the feminist movement, how “Feminine Mystique” author Betty Friedan (Tracey Ullman) chafed at the ascension of the more photogenic Steinem. The show takes some liberties for dramatic purposes (one character, a Schlafly lieutenant played by Sarah Paulson, is invented), but it gets the bare-knuckled essence of the struggle just right.
The parallels and the foreshadowing of our modern political era, where bipartisanship is all but dead and a so-called outsider is in the White House, are lightly applied but unmissable. When Schlafly says, at one point, “The one who gets the most people paying attention to her wins,” we know, sadly, just what’s she’s talking about.
Also on streaming: Amazon Prime premiered the sixth and penultimate season of “Bosch” last Friday. The venerable series, based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling mysteries, stars Titus Welliver as weathered L.A. detective Harry Bosch. In addition to weaving together many of Connelly’s plots, the show shares Connelly’s affinity and insight into all the different facets of the City of Angels.
“Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris brought his new show “#blackAF” to Netflix. The show, which premiered last Friday, stars Barris playing a version of himself, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”-style, a wealthy television showrunner.
Netflix is also premiering the comedy special “Middleditch & Schwartz” on Tuesday, with Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”) and Ben Schwartz (“House of Lies”) doing an extended improv. Both comedians are frequent guests on “Comedy Bang Bang,” so fans of that podcast shouldn’t miss it.
I haven’t yet subscribed to Apple TV+, but the latest round of programming has me intrigued with shows including the Emily V. Gordon/Kumail Nanjiani anthology series “Little America” and the new Spike Jonze documentary about the Beastie Boys. Also noteworthy is “Defending Jacob,” premiering Friday, a drama starring Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery as parents whose model teenage son is charged with murder.
