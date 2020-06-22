Bingeworthy: Britbox's 'Isolation Stories' finds drama under lockdown

But other scenes get more inventive. In my favorite episode of the four, a disgruntled husband (Marsan) interacts with his free-spirited father-in-law (David Threlfall), safely distanced outdoors, six feet away on the other side of a picture window. The husband’s wife left him for another man just before the lockdown, and is refusing to let his wife see their two sons (played by Marsan’s real-life sons). Marsan plays the jilted husband’s heartbreak and anger, magnified by being stuck in quarantine, to perfection.

In another episode, father and son actors Robert and Tom Glenister play a COVID-19 patient with Alzheimer’s who is being taken care of by his son. It’s a sweet and surprisingly funny episode, culminating in a clever appropriation of a group of (real-life) neighbors standing outside their front doors, applauding first responders.