There are moments when you laugh while watching “There She Goes,” and then catch yourself. Are we supposed to find this funny?
Those moments underscore how good the show is at depicting both the humor and heartbreak of the central family in this British show, which premieres on BritBox on Tuesday.
Show creator Shaun Pye based the show on his own experiences raising a daughter with a severe learning disability, in her case a rare chromosome disorder. That personal history gives “There She Goes” a level of authenticity that other shows wouldn’t attempt. It’s as honest about the joys of raising such a daughter, as well as how tough it can be.
The show toggles back and forth in time. In 2006, Emily (Jessica Hynes) has just given birth to Rosie, and is starting to notice that her newborn isn’t behaving the way she expects. Her fears that the child might have a learning disability are drowned out by a stream of platitudes from her husband Simon (David Tennant) that everything will be okay.
In 2015, taking care of the now 9-year-old Rosie (Miley Locke) has become a routine. It’s a difficult job, especially for Simon. He escapes his responsibilities down at the pub, then parachutes in at the last minute to “fix” everything, a contrast to the patient presence Emily provides.
The laughs in “There She Goes” are often rueful ones, as Simon’s attempts at parenting Rosie through her tantrums backfire spectacularly (and justifiably). The show doesn’t sugarcoat the frustrations that Simon and Emily feel, or the strain on their relationship.
Rosie has an obsession with the “X” sound, a subtle metaphor for the crossroads that the parents find themselves at. Parents living in similar circumstances might see their struggles and joys reflected in “There She Goes.” Others may have a little better understanding.
Also on streaming: It’s truly cruel that the Criterion Channel debuted on Monday, April 8, smack in the middle of the Wisconsin Film Festival. Now that the festival is over, local cinephiles can sink into the riches of the new streaming site.
The site is home to over 1,000 feature films, 350 shorts and 3,500 supplementary features, ranging from behind-the-scenes documentaries to commentary tracks. Cleverly, the channel features a different highlight every day, such as kid-friendly matinees on Saturdays and deep dives into a director’s filmography during the week. At $10.99 a month or $100 a year, it’s well worth it.
Two years before they teamed up in “Captain Marvel,” Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson joined forces for another movie, “Unicorn Store.” Larson (who also directed) stars as an aimless young woman who refuses to give up her love of little-girl things like glitter and unicorns. Netflix is now streaming the film online.