We often hear of “two Madisons,” of a city so segregated that it seems to be two cities, rarely interacting with each other.
What if that were literally true?
That’s the intriguing premise of “The City and the City,” a sci-fi mystery miniseries that premiered this week on BritBox, the streaming site of the BBC and ITV.
Based on China Mieville’s 2009 novel, the miniseries is set in a fictional European city which, for reasons lost to history, has been divided into two cities, Beszel and Ul Qoma. Not only are the cities entirely different and separate, but where the cities’ boundary meets, denizens of both have been psychologically conditioned to not see the other city.
If you are a Beszel resident, the buildings of Ul Qoma are an indistinct blur, and vice versa. A secret police force, known as Breach, enforces the willful myopia in both cities, and citizens are imprisoned for seeing what they’re not supposed to. Banners in the streets read “See Beszel,” which at first sounds like a tourist slogan. But later, we realize, it’s an authoritarian threat.
Mieville is a science-fiction writer who often weaves themes of income inequality and prejudice into his mind-bending novels. In “The City and the City,” his premise deftly captures how cities are often divided by race or income, be they Paris, New York or Madison. Upper-class residents learn to ignore the lower-class neighborhoods, and lower-class residents aren’t welcome in upper-class neighborhoods. Mieville is just taking this cultural divide to an extreme.
The hero of “The City & the City” is a Beszel police detective, Tyador Borlu (David Morrissey, who was the Governor on “The Walking Dead”). He’s investigating the murder of an American archaeology student, apparently killed in Ul Qoma but found in Beszel. With a hilariously foul-mouthed sidekick (Mandeep Dhillon), Borlu traverses both cities looking for answers. He’s driven to solve the case in part because he’s haunted by the memory of his missing wife (Lara Pulver of “Sherlock”), who disappeared while passing between one city and the next.
Directed by Tom Shankland, “The City & the City” has a daring visual style, with sections of the frame fuzzed out of focus to recreate how Borlu sees (or doesn’t see) his world. Each city has a clear identity — Beszel is a decaying post-Soviet burg painted in yellows and greens, while Ul Qoma is a sleek modern city in reds and blues.
At just four hour-long episodes, “The City & the City” makes for an easy binge, and the setting is so rich with possibilities that it seems the show could go beyond Mieville’s novel for future seasons.
Also on streaming: We’ve just entered the holiday season, which means oodles of Christmas movies and specials to keep us swimming in cultural eggnog until January. “The Christmas Chronicles,” which premiered on Thanksgiving Day, stars Kurt Russell as a hunky, blues-singing Santa Claus who enlists the aid of a pair of young siblings to save Christmas. It’s supposed to be delightfully bonkers.
Rupert Grint may be forever known as Ron Weasley, but he becomes a different kind of weaselly in “Sick Note,” a new comedy series that premiered Friday on Netflix. He plays a sad sack who gets treated much better by his family and friends once he’s diagnosed with terminal career. Except his doctor (Nick Frost) reveals he was misdiagnosed, but he decides to keep up the charade to get sympathy.