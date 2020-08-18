Bingeworthy: 'Boys State' showcases the best and worst in American politics

Opportunist students quickly discover that the easiest path to victory is to play to those right-wing leanings; one candidate, a handsome kid named Robert McDougal, pushes a hardline pro-life platform in his campaign, then tells the interviewers that he’s secretly pro-choice. "Getting here certainly gave me a new appreciation for why politicians lie to get into office," McDougal says.

But McDougal’s political manipulations are clumsy and obvious, and he doesn’t get very far. Not so Ben Feinstein, a Reagan fan who becomes the de factor campaign manager for the Federalist candidate, urging him to use dirty tricks and trumped-up distractions to undermine his Nationalist opponent. “You have to use personal attacks and you have to find divisive issues in order to differentiate yourself at all,” Feinstein said.

His tactics are dispiritingly familiar to anyone who follows politics, and sees the drive to “win the day” rather than devise a campaign that speaks to voters’ needs. The Nationalist candidate, however, is a liberal-minded young man named Steven Garza, who attempts to run a more inclusive grassroots campaign.