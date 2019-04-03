For 30 years, “The Tick” has stayed burrowed under Ben Edlund’s skin.
Edlund originally drew the big blue superhero as a mascot for a chain of comic book stores in New England in 1986. Then “The Tick” got his own comic book in 1988, followed by an animated show in 1994, then a short-lived live-action show on FOX in 2001.
In 2016, Edlund brought back “The Tick” as a live-action series on Amazon Prime. While retaining much of the same satirical wit of its predecessors, this version of “The Tick” was a darker shade of blue. For example, it was unclear at first whether this Tick (played by Peter Serafinowicz) was real or a manifestation of his sidekick Arthur (Griffin Newman), still plagued by PTSD following the murder of his father by a supervillain known as The Terror.
Season 2, premiering Friday on Amazon Prime, starts on more of an up note, as The Terror has been defeated, and The Tick and Arthur are invited to join the Avengers-like superhero organization known as A.E.G.I.S. But along with new superheroes and new supervillains (such as the menacing Lobstercules), the show asks surprisingly relevant questions about reality versus fiction, and what being a hero (or just a good person) really entails.
It’s being able to tell a deeper, more resonant story that made Edlund so excited about bringing “The Tick” back. In a phone interview, he talked to the Cap Times about reinventing “The Tick,” delving into The Tick’s origin story for the first time, and the possibilities that binge-able TV offers him as a storyteller.
Did you have any trepidation that “Tick” fans wouldn’t warm to this particular version, since you’ve really re-imagined and re-thought what it is?
In a way, I’ve had nothing but trepidation. It’s been trepidation management for four years. The relationship between the fans and what they hold dear in "The Tick” and my own feelings about what works in “The Tick,” that put a lot of pressure on the making of this, especially during the development period.
It’s been the hardest thing I’ve done. When I was making the cartoon, things came more effortlessly and I had much less of the pressure and the concerns. I thought the cartoon was a lark. This was a lot of pressure. But we made it through, and the second season indicates a positive response to the first. I’m also very happy with how the second season turned out, and I’m excited to share it with the audience.
The Tick has been a big blue enigma for 30 years. Why now give him an origin story?
That is a discussion that we started and kept alive throughout. When I was pitching “The Tick,” this new iteration, one of my lines was that The Tick is like the island in “Lost.” Except that we know the answer, and one of the stories we want to tell in the course of the series is what he’s about.
There’s a big splash of questions that we unwrap in the first season. Now we have undercurrents of the Tick’s sense of what he’s supposed to be. However the case, he seems sort of new here. He has to learn about what truth and deception are. He has to learn about the complications of a four-color world, to use comic book terms. He struggles with that in the second season, and that’s part of the larger story of who he is and where he comes from.
So did you have an idea all along of who he was, or are those questions you find yourself facing with this new version?
On the live-action 2001 version and then on this one, there are things that I was working on that fell into place naturally and started to assert themselves as a more complete story. There’s always been different versions about how things came together — how he met Arthur, what happened before he met Arthur — but the key mythic pieces were always there.
The answer came to me in the period of asking the question, “Why do it again?” It had already done a lot, so it would really need to have a reason to come back. This does to me feel like a fruition of things, and a deepening of things.
Is that a product of spending so much time with the character, or the product of you just getting older and wanting to delve deeper into things? Or working on other shows and seeing how they take apart genre?
It’s all three of those things, really. I think there’s potentially a different vision of “The Tick” that would be much more successful than this one I’m doing. It could be a cartoon again, and really landing in that place between “Futurama” and “The Simpsons,” and costing so much less per episode, and traveling so much better internationally because it doesn’t get caught up in its own mythos as much.
But this is an honest labor of love. I’ve had 30 years with this thing, so my personal self-image and the mythology of “The Tick” are intertwined in a way that has left me kind of obsessed with meta-story. Increasingly these levels of meaning and depth have meant more and more to me as I’ve gained experience.
Those coincide with a period in the culture where people are looking for binge-able content. You can have two experiences with bingeing. One is something hits you and sticks with you, and it’s got very little time to do that. It opens up a sense that there’s greater depth in the piece than can be perceived by one path.
And then there’s the experience of “Oh, I saw that.” And it’s like a breath I took in and then I breathed out, and whatever happened in between was barely conscious. I’m striving for the former, not the latter of the two experiences. That’s how you stay relevant longer, and that’s a more profound connection.
When you create a new superhero or supervillain, is there a place you start from? Is it as simple as a superpower or a name or a costume? Or is there some deeper place you start with, something connected to the overall story?
Number one, it’s got to have a strong base that people understand. We’ve got a character coming this season I’m very happy with, Sage. It started very basic, “We need a Doctor Strange, don’t we?” Someone who is working the weirder, more mystical edge of the superhero universe. He’s got the cape, he’s got the collar, he’s got the plunging neckline, he’s the guy.
But then he’s got this third nipple, and it’s all about the nipple! Something about his source of power comes from this nipple, which is a deformity. It’s something that most people would cover up. But instead it’s the shining difference. There’s something just charming and sweet about the self-acceptance, that this is how it is. And that creates that character’s reason to be in the universe.
It’s like making up something that would fly in the normal superhero universe, and then thinking, ‘What is the special dart that would pop the balloon of that cool, and then bring it down to our universe?”
There’s a variety of real-world things that most superhero stories don’t have time for. Everything is running too fast, and they’ve never really settled down and said, “What if this was really happening? Instead of it being special, what would it be like if it kept happening every day?” It would be a little funny.