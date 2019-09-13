“Bojack Horseman” is a groundbreaking Netflix animated series that mixes silly jokes about anthropomorphic animals in Hollywood with serious themes about addiction and depression.
Now “Bojack” producer Kate Purdy and creator Bob Raphael-Waksberg have made another groundbreaking animated series, “Undone,” which premiered Friday, Sept. 13, on Amazon Prime. But it’s groundbreaking in a different way than “Bojack,” so much so that, at least on the surface, it’s hard to believe the two shows share creative DNA.
Most obviously, the animation of “Undone” is totally different. It’s the first series to use an animated process called rotoscoping, in which real-life actors are filmed, and then animators draw over their images, frame by frame. The process was used most famously in two trippy Richard Linklater films, 2001’s “Waking Life” and 2006’s “A Scanner Darkly.”
The same animation team is behind “Undone,” but the technology has clearly advanced in the last decade. The animation captures the subtle shadings of the actors’ performances, but then embellishes with kaleidoscopic, dreamlike imagery swirling around them. The show puts down roots in the uncanny valley between real and imaginary, and it feels like we’re watching a wrenching indie drama and a heady sci-fi movie at the same time.
That technique is perfectly suited to tell the story of Alma (Zoe Salazar) who, to quote Kurt Vonnegut in “Slaughterhouse Five,” has become unstuck in time. Alma is an emotionally troubled young woman who feels left behind by her own life, bored by her live-in boyfriend (Siddharth Dhananjay) and frustrated at always playing second fiddle to her extroverted younger sister Becca (Angelique Cabral).
The first episode begins with Alma getting into a car accident because she sees something strange by the side of the road. The end of the episode circles around in time to show us what she saw — an apparition of her late father (Bob Odenkirk of “Better Call Saul”), who died in a car accident one Halloween night when she was a teenager. (It's no accident, given the hallucinatory journey that Alma is about to embark on, that her costume that night was of Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz."
By the second episode, the apparition is visiting Alma at her hospital bed, claiming that she has developed the power to travel through space and time at will. It’s a power he harnessed before he was killed, and now he needs her help to look into the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death.
Is any of this real, or a hallucination brought about by Alma’s traumatized mind? “Undone” keeps us guessing as Alma moves back and forth through her life. The transitions between past, present and future are stunning — in the middle of an argument between Alma and her sister, the images seem to shatter like shards of glass, and Alma tumbles through empty space before landing back in her hospital bed.
As the show goes on, Alma’s father starts to “train” her to control her power, and she obsessively begins looking into his work. But what the show is really doing is using its time-travel conceit to explore grief and trauma. In a way, Alma is always time traveling, unable to move past the painful moments in her past that define her.
There are moments of whimsy in “Undone” and moments of great sadness, and at just seven half-hour episodes, it makes every minute count both visually and emotionally. It’s a stunning achievement that’s unlike anything on streaming right now.
Also on streaming: Tall girls need love too. That’s the premise of the Netflix teen drama “Tall Girl,” which premiered Friday, which follows the travails of a New Orleans teenager (Ava Michelle) mocked at school for her six-foot-plus frame. Some may scoff at whether height is really the worst thing a teenager could be bullied over, but the film may be making a larger point, that we all have something we think is different or weird about ourselves that we need to learn to accept and appreciate. So there, haters.
“Taken Down” is a gritty Irish crime series that premieres Monday on Acorn, looking at the refugee crisis in Dublin. A team of detectives investigate when a teenage Nigerian girl is found dead at a bus stop, and a second Nigerian girl goes missing. Both girls were being housed at a processing center for refugees, and the detectives find some sinister goings-on there.