Amazon Prime’s “Informer,” which premieres Friday, follows a British man of Pakistani descent who reluctantly agrees to spy on London’s Middle Eastern community on behalf of a British counter-terrorism unit.
It sounds like a ripped-from-the-headlines premise. But it’s also basically the same plot of an unrelated 1935 John Ford film, called “The Informer,” in which a former Irish Republican Army fighter sells out his best friend to British authorities. And then there’s another movie called “The Informer” coming out this year, about a man snitching on the Russian mob.
It’s an old story, of a man caught between two worlds, between loyalty to his community and allegiance to his country. And this “Informer” tells it well, with terrific acting and pacing and a dense, distinctive visual style that blends hi-def video with surveillance footage.
Nabhaan Rizwan plays Raza, a confident second-generation British-Pakistani man at ease navigating both worlds with a smile and a wink. He embodies the cosmopolitan, hip London neighborhood he lives in, where people of all ethnic backgrounds hit the clubs at night and take MDMA together.
He’s even able to use other people’s stereotypes about Muslims to his advantage. When his younger brother is caught with a pocketknife at school, Raza gets him out of detention by posing as a stern Muslim to the principal. Rizwan is so magnetic and appealing as Raza that it’s hard to believe this is his first on-screen acting role.
Raza’s luck runs out when he’s arrested on a bogus drug offense, and comes under the influence of Detective Sergeant Gabe Waters (Paddy Considine). Waters is in counter-terrorism, running a network of informants in the city’s Muslim community looking for terrorist plots. Waters and his inexperienced new partner (Bel Powley of “Diary of a Teenage Girl”) are under pressure from their supervisors to deliver results. An imam behind a bombing in Rotterdam reportedly spent time in London, and they need to find out if he activated a terrorist cell in their city as well.
Raza is blackmailed into working for Waters as an informant, and proves surprisingly adept. Waters knows all to well the psychological toll that being an informer can bring, still bearing the emotional scars (and physical tats) from his days as a deep-cover informant in a neo-Nazi group. Considine embodies Waters’ fragile emotional state, his self-loathing at sending Raza to do the job that nearly broke him years ago.
From the introduction to each episode, we know that this is all heading toward some kind of tragedy involving a mass shooting at a coffee shop. The tension comes from following Raza through this dangerous world and wondering if he’ll be able to not only survive, but keep his integrity. Based on Waters, the outlook isn’t promising, but the descent makes for an engrossing drama.
Also on streaming: The second season of Hulu’s sci-fi comedy “Future Man” premieres Friday. “Future Man” shamelessly borrows the plots of 1980s movies like “The Last Starfighter” and “The Terminator” and then hilariously tweaks them. In this tale, a lowly janitor named Josh (Josh Hutcherson) is recruited by warriors from the future into an intergalactic fracas. Josh saved the universe in Season 1 (or so he thought).
Netflix’s new dramedy series “Sex Education” also premieres Friday. The invaluable Gillian Anderson plays a sex therapist whose awkward teenage son (Asa Butterfield) decides to set up his own sex therapy clinic for his fellow high school students.
A couple of weeks ago I wrote that anybody who could come up with a social media site that would connect binge watchers who were at the same point in a given episode would be a millionaire. The new free app TV Time has a lot of those elements, allowing users to track exactly where they are in a given series and connect with other viewers. It’s pretty useful, especially when you’re juggling a bunch of series at the same time.