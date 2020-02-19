Bingeworthy: Al Pacino tracks down Nazis on Amazon Prime's 'Hunters'

“Living well is not the best revenge,” Meyer tells his new protégé. “You know what the best revenge is? Revenge.” But as the team delivers retribution to the Nazis it unearths, Jonah starts to question the rightness of their cause.

“Hunters” is highly entertaining, full of sudden moments of humor and horror, as this gang of misfits ferrets out Nazis and dispenses creatively bloody retribution. We also follow an FBI agent (Jerrika Hinton) on a parallel murder investigation, and we see the Nazi conspirators, led by The Colonel (Lena Olin), as they plot some cryptic but undeniably nefarious scheme. The one weak link in the show is the Colonel’s chief assassin (Greg Austin), who has a weakness for the sort of long Quentin Tarantino-esque monologues that even Tarantino has stopped writing.

But as chock full of stylistic flourishes as “Hunters” is, it somehow avoids trivializing the Holocaust. Weil’s grandmother survived Auschwitz, and when the film flashes back to the concentration camps, the tone is appropriately horrific and somber. Just because “Hunters” has so much fun exacting its revenge doesn’t mean it isn’t heartfelt.