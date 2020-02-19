Bingeworthy: Al Pacino tracks down Nazis on Amazon Prime's 'Hunters'

If you thought “Inglourious Basterds” played a little too fast and loose with the facts of World War II, strap yourself in for “Hunters,” Amazon Prime’s pulpy, twisted and utterly addictive new action series.
Created by David Weil and produced by Jordan Peele, “Hunters,” premiering Friday, reimagines the search for escaped Nazis hiding in 1970s America as a violent comic book adventure, with a ragtag group of avengers (as opposed to Avengers) battling a shadowy conspiracy determined to jump-start the Fourth Reich.
The show’s Nick Fury is Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino), a wealthy Holocaust survivor who has devoted his resources toward assembling a colorful team of assassins to track down Nazis who submerged into American society like sleeper agents. The team (introduced in a sequence in which they each get their own ‘70s grindhouse movie poster) includes a nice Jewish couple (Saul Rubinek and Carol Kane), an obnoxious movie star not unlike Pacino in his day (Josh Radnor), and an ex-MI6 agent-turned-nun who could be Julie Andrews’ evil twin (Kate Mulvaney).
In his first series role, Pacino makes a meal out of playing the sly Offerman, more subdued but no less enjoyable to watch than in some of his more florid performances. But the protagonist of the show is Jonah (Logan Lerman), a pot-dealing comic book geek conscripted into the team after his grandmother is assassinated by a masked intruder.
“Living well is not the best revenge,” Meyer tells his new protégé. “You know what the best revenge is? Revenge.” But as the team delivers retribution to the Nazis it unearths, Jonah starts to question the rightness of their cause.
“Hunters” is highly entertaining, full of sudden moments of humor and horror, as this gang of misfits ferrets out Nazis and dispenses creatively bloody retribution. We also follow an FBI agent (Jerrika Hinton) on a parallel murder investigation, and we see the Nazi conspirators, led by The Colonel (Lena Olin), as they plot some cryptic but undeniably nefarious scheme. The one weak link in the show is the Colonel’s chief assassin (Greg Austin), who has a weakness for the sort of long Quentin Tarantino-esque monologues that even Tarantino has stopped writing.
But as chock full of stylistic flourishes as “Hunters” is, it somehow avoids trivializing the Holocaust. Weil’s grandmother survived Auschwitz, and when the film flashes back to the concentration camps, the tone is appropriately horrific and somber. Just because “Hunters” has so much fun exacting its revenge doesn’t mean it isn’t heartfelt.
Also on streaming: A decade ago, the documentary “Babies” followed a group of infants during their first year of life. New decade, new babies! Netflix’s new docuseries “Babies” follows 15 adorable tykes during their first 12 months. It premieres on Friday.
Meanwhile, director Jon Favreau and chef Roy Choi reunite for the third season of “The Chef Show,” premiering on Wednesday.
Fan of soccer? It doesn’t matter, because the Australian drama “Playing For Keeps,” premiering Thursday on the streaming site SundanceNow, largely stays far away from the stadium. The soapy drama focuses on the lives of pro soccer players’ wives, so expect plenty of scandals, lies and murders.