Bingeworthy: Aidy Bryant shines in Season 2 of Hulu's 'Shrill'

What happens after you find yourself? The first season of Hulu’s wonderful comedy “Shrill” had a pretty clear arc, as timid, Portland alt-weekly writer Annie Easton (Aidy Bryant of “SNL”) learned to reject her body image issues and start speaking up for herself. So Season 2 will be all about this newly empowered Annie kicking butt and taking names, right?

The wonderful thing about the second season of “Shrill,” which premieres its eight episodes (two more than in Season 1) on Friday, is that it understands self-discovery isn’t a straight line. You lurch forward confidently, then you reel back. You make mistakes and try and correct them. You question whether it was all even worth it in the first place. And then you keep going.

Bryant wonderfully portrays all these conflicting emotions inside Annie’s head. She triumphantly quits her job at the Portland Thorn and gets out from under the thumb of her mercurial boss (John Cameron Mitchell, playing aging Gen-X sourness to perfection). She tracks down the online troll who’s been harassing her online (Bryant’s fellow “SNL” cast member Beck Bennett) and reduces him to a quivering lump of man-baby entitlement. ("Shrill" is based on writer Lindy West's memoir, and West wrote a famous article in which she confronted her own troll, but things play out very differently here than in real life.)