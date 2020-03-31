Bingeworthy: Acorn's 'Deadwater Fell' scratches that British mystery itch

Initially, suspicion falls on Tom’s wife Kate (Anne Madeley), as rumors swirl among the neighbors about Kate’s emotional state in the days leading up to the fire. But Jess (Jumbo), Steve’s wife and best friends with Kate, is skeptical. Her suspicions fall instead on Tom, who seems to be playing the role of grieving husband and father just a little too perfectly.

While “Deadwater Fell” is undoubtedly a mystery, and it follows a criminal investigation, it’s not really a police procedural in the vein of “Broadchurch” or “The Fall.” Good thing too. My wife, who’s an expert on crime shows, noted some hard-to-swallow details in “Deadwater,” such as the police arresting a suspect based entirely on the testimony of the town juvenile delinquent.

Instead, the show is more character-driven, focusing on Jess as she unearths the secrets of the family she thought she knew, secrets that end up having repercussions for her and Steve’s own marriage. The acting is top-notch; Jumbo is an appealingly flawed heroine. Tennant has played good guys (“Doctor Who”) and bad guys (“Jessica Jones”) and he very cannily keeps the viewer guessing as to which one he is here.