Bingeworthy: Acorn's 'Deadwater Fell' scratches that British mystery itch

Last week, I asked readers to suggest streaming shows that are good for getting through the pandemic. And one thing was overwhelmingly clear — you guys love your Brits.
And if they’re murdering each other, so much the better.
I’m not one to buck the tide, so here’s another good British mystery show to take your mind off of your troubles: “Deadwater Fell,” premiering Wednesday on Acorn TV. Just by the name, you know you’re getting something dark and unsettling.
“Deadwater Fell” is a four-episode miniseries with a strong pedigree, created and written by Daisy Coulam (“Grantchester”) and starring David Tennant (“Broadchurch”) and Cush Jumbo (“The Good Wife”).
The setting is an idyllic fictional town somewhere in the west of Scotland, the kind of small town where everybody knows everybody, watches over each other’s kids, gathers in the town square on Sundays for parades and other family gatherings.
But, of course, it’s not so peaceful and serene as it seems. One night, a terrible fire erupts, claiming the lives of the entire family inside except for the father, Tom (Tennant), who is rescued from the flames by Steve (Matthew McNulty), a sergeant in the town police force and a close friend of the family. Steve calls in detectives from Glasgow when his investigation reveals that not only was the fire deliberately set, but someone had padlocked the bedroom door of the family’s three young daughters.
Initially, suspicion falls on Tom’s wife Kate (Anne Madeley), as rumors swirl among the neighbors about Kate’s emotional state in the days leading up to the fire. But Jess (Jumbo), Steve’s wife and best friends with Kate, is skeptical. Her suspicions fall instead on Tom, who seems to be playing the role of grieving husband and father just a little too perfectly.
While “Deadwater Fell” is undoubtedly a mystery, and it follows a criminal investigation, it’s not really a police procedural in the vein of “Broadchurch” or “The Fall.” Good thing too. My wife, who’s an expert on crime shows, noted some hard-to-swallow details in “Deadwater,” such as the police arresting a suspect based entirely on the testimony of the town juvenile delinquent.
Instead, the show is more character-driven, focusing on Jess as she unearths the secrets of the family she thought she knew, secrets that end up having repercussions for her and Steve’s own marriage. The acting is top-notch; Jumbo is an appealingly flawed heroine. Tennant has played good guys (“Doctor Who”) and bad guys (“Jessica Jones”) and he very cannily keeps the viewer guessing as to which one he is here.
The show is beautifully shot, taking full advantage of the Scottish highland scenery, and carefully plotted with enough tantalizing clues to keep the viewer hooked. Each episode starts with an out-of-context image — a car crash in the opening episode — to grab our attention, and ends with a revelation that seems to contradict everything we’ve learned before. You'll be through the entire series before you know it.
Also on streaming: If you want something a little more uplifting, I watched the excellent documentary “Crip Camp” on Netflix over the weekend. Jim LeBrecht and Nicole Newnham’s irreverent and moving film looks at Camp Jened, a summer camp in New York’s Catskill Mountains for kids with disabilities.
By the time LeBrecht, then a 15-year-old kid, attended the camp in 1971, it had been taken over by a group of hippies, who encouraged the kids to hang out and be themselves. Feeling ignored and excluded back home, the kids got the chance to do typical summer-camp stuff together — smoke cigarettes, jam to Grateful Dead tunes, make out behind the barracks.
Many of the campers came back to their communities with a sense of worth and a sense of mission, to fight for their rights against a society that often treated them as outcasts. The film follows several former Camp Jened campers who fought for passage and enforcement of the Disabilities Act in the 1970s against both the Nixon and Carter administrations.
At the climax of the film, a group of activists put pressure on the government by staging a sit-in in a federal building in San Francisco that lasted nearly a month. To pass the time, they sang the songs they learned as kids at Camp Jened.
If you want a British mystery show that’s more of a straightforward procedural than “Deadwater,” BritBox is premiering “The Mallorca Files” starting on Wednesday. The show takes place on the picturesque Spanish island, following a British detective and her German counterpart as they solve crimes.
While today’s late-night talk shows are doing their shows from their living rooms due to the coronavirus outbreak, there’s now a way to see perhaps the greatest late-night talk show of all time, with a full audience and band. Shout Factory TV will stream classic episodes of the “Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” starting on Wednesday, some of which have never been seen since they originally aired.
