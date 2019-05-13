“Line of Duty” has to be the most generic name for a police drama I can think of, which is all the more striking because the hit British show is so distinctive — and instantly addictive.
Creator Jed Mercurio also made the thriller series “Bodyguard,” which was the top British show of 2018 and a hit stateside when it came to Netflix. The fifth season of “Line of Duty,” which premiered all six episodes Monday in the United States on the streaming site Acorn, is currently the most-watched show in Britain of this year, and you can see why. Mercurio knows how to hook an audience and keep them on the line.
“Line of Duty” follows a team of anti-corruption police officers, known as AC-12, in an unnamed city in northern England. The team had its hands full in the last four seasons rooting out corrupt cops in its ranks, but Commander Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) feels confident he’s caught all the bad ones — led by the mysterious figure known as "H" — when Season 5 starts.
And then everything goes immediately wrong. In a gripping opening heist scene reminiscent of the Michael Mann movie “Heat,” a police convoy carrying confiscated drugs is ambushed on a remote stretch of road. Three officers are killed, and the van full of drugs is stolen.
Hastings reasons right away that the robbers, led by local crime boss John Corbett (Stephen Graham), had to have inside information about the convoy. So he tasks his two best detectives, Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) with finding out who in the department leaked the information.
But, in one of many head-spinning plot twists, Arnott and Fleming discover that the police have their own top secret, deep-cover informant inside Corbett’s organization. It’s a game of move and counter-move between the police and the criminals, were no one seemingly can trust anyone else. And, most distressing for Hastings, the police discover clues that "H" may still be at large.
Dunbar, Compston and McClure make a terrific team as the investigators, each with their own secrets to keep. Their interrogation scenes with suspects are one of the highlights of the show.
But the addition of Graham as this season’s villain really elevates “Line of Duty.” Graham is a terrific character actor who I vividly remember playing the psychopathic Babyface Nelson in Mann’s “Public Enemies,” and he makes Corbett a chilling and complicated figure.
Also on streaming: George Clooney returns to the small screen (the small streaming screen, anyway) as producer and star of Hulu’s new miniseries adaptation of Joseph Heller’s war satire “Catch-22.” Premiering Friday, the series looks at the offbeat U.S. soldiers at an Italian air base during World War II.
There are few shows that put me in as good a mood as Netflix’s “Nailed It!,” which premieres its new season Friday. Nicole Byer hosts this hilarious baking show, in which enthusiastic amateur chefs try and recreate exquisite desserts, with predictably disastrous results. Well, they still look like they taste good, anyway.