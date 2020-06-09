Bingeworthy: 7 documentaries to watch about race and policing

As activists take to the streets nationwide to protest the murder of George Floyd, it’s long past time for white Americans to educate themselves about white privilege and systemic racism in America.
Watching “The Help” on Netflix is not the way to do that.
It was reported that the 2011 Tate Taylor film last week became the most-watched movie on Netflix. Their hearts might be in the right place, but well-meaning white people trying to learn about race relations shouldn't be turning to a movie made by white filmmakers about white women in the South during the civil rights movement — and their African American maids. Even Bryce Dallas Howard said she doesn’t want people watching “The Help” right now, and she starred in it.
“The Help” is probably marginally better than “Green Book,” but both films are part of a long line of Hollywood films about African American issues that somehow manage to overlook or marginalize African Americans. The most egregious example to me was 1988’s “Mississippi Burning,” a revisionist drama that suggested that white FBI agents were on the front lines of the civil rights movement. J. Edgar Hoover would disagree with that one.
There are much better movies out there for people to educate themselves about race and policing in America, and the forces that led us to this moment. Here are a few suggestions:
1. “13TH” (Netflix) — Ava DuVernay’s Oscar-nominated documentary makes a devastating case that the roots of modern policing are steeped in racism, as emancipated black people were arrested and convicted in greater numbers, providing free prison labor to make up for the productivity loss brought about by the end of slavery. If you don’t subscribe to Netflix, the film is now available for free on its YouTube channel.
2. “I Am Not Your Negro” (Amazon Prime) — Words that James Baldwin wrote decades ago seem created for this moment, as Raoul Peck’s shattering documentary lets Baldwin’s writings on race reach across the decades and shake us by the shoulders. Baldwin shows how racism damns both oppressed and oppressor, and that a country cannot survive where “brother has murdered brother knowing he was brother.” It's available on a number of streaming sites, including for free on Amazon Prime.
3. “Crime + Punishment” (Hulu) — “The department uses black bodies to generate revenue.” This startling statement about the New York Police Department comes not from an outside critic, but from one of their own, one of the “NYPD 12” officers who sued the department over racial disparities and police corruption. This heartfelt documentary looks at their efforts to challenge the “blue wall of silence” and change the system from within. Watch it on Hulu.
4. “Peace Officer” — UW grad Scott Christopherson made this 2015 documentary, about a Utah county sheriff who comes to question the militarization of American law enforcement when his son-in-law is killed in a “no-knock” raid by a SWAT tactical unit. You can watch it for free on IMDB.tv.
5. “Let the Fire Burn” — This harrowing documentary recounts a clash between black liberation protesters and police in 1985 Philadelphia, which ended in tragedy when police unleashed explosives and tear gas on the home the group was holed up in and let it burn, leading to a blaze that leveled 61 homes and killed 11 people. Watch it free with a library card on Kanopy.
6. “Whose Streets?” — This documentary takes you inside the Ferguson protests in 2014 from the perspective of several black activists, getting us so close to the action we can almost smell the tear gas. In documenting the hopes and fears of the protesters, the film is a necessary corrective to the narratives put forth by law enforcement and cable news. Watch it on Hulu.
7. “3 ½ Minutes, 10 Bullets” — “Stand Your Ground” laws allows gun owners to use lethal force against real or perceived threats, most famously in the case of George Zimmerman in the shooting of Trayvon Martin. This documentary follows the trial in another Florida case, in which a white middle-aged man shot and killed an African-American teenager in a parking-lot dispute over loud rap music. It's streaming online at hbo.com.
