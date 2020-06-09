Bingeworthy: 7 documentaries to watch about race and policing

As activists take to the streets nationwide to protest the murder of George Floyd, it’s long past time for white Americans to educate themselves about white privilege and systemic racism in America.

Watching “The Help” on Netflix is not the way to do that.

It was reported that the 2011 Tate Taylor film last week became the most-watched movie on Netflix. Their hearts might be in the right place, but well-meaning white people trying to learn about race relations shouldn't be turning to a movie made by white filmmakers about white women in the South during the civil rights movement — and their African American maids. Even Bryce Dallas Howard said she doesn’t want people watching “The Help” right now, and she starred in it.

