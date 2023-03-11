Reette Thorns said she was extremely nervous during her “American Idol” audition appearance, which is scheduled to air Sunday on ABC.

“My audition went really well,” she said. “I think that my singing, though, was not a 10 out of 10. I’ve had better vocal performances.”

Thorns, 21, graduated in 2020 from Memorial High School, where she was a standout basketball player and shot putter. She competed in both sports all four years and sang the national anthem at her basketball games, home and away, especially her senior year. She also took part in talent shows.

The most memorable part of her “American Idol” audition, recorded in September in Las Vegas, was an emotional moment with judge and singing superstar Lionel Richie.

“My interaction with Lionel was very, very heartwarming, which I think a lot of my friends and family expected just from watching him throughout previous seasons,” said Thorns, who said she has watched the show since she was 6 years old.

Thorns, who grew up in Madison’s foster care system as her mother struggled with drug abuse, sang “I Believe” by Fantasia Barrino, who in May 2004 became the third “Idol” winner. Barrino, a young mother from North Carolina, took home the title at age 20.

Barrino’s “Idol” win was something Thorns said she and her mother bonded over and it has been one of their biggest inspirations.

She said she explained to the judges that she chose the song, with the lyrics “I believe in the impossible/If I reach deep within my heart,” because it’s important that she believe in herself and in her mother, Veronica Alfred, who still deals with addiction.

Thorns said she also wants to model that confidence to “kids all around the world that struggle and have gone through what I go through.”

She said Richie understood why she was so emotional. “He could feel and know my story through my singing.”

Thorns said Richie and the other judges, singers Luke Bryan and Katy Perry, gave her a little pep talk before she sang.

“I didn’t take a beat before I started to sing,” she said. “So, I had been crying before and after I was singing. I was pretty much shaking and nervous the whole time.”

When she was done, Richie came up to her, gave her a hug, and told her that she touched him. He said he wanted her to remember that moment forever and gave her his handkerchief.

Thorns, who studies theater and is on the track and field team at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan, said she later folded it up into the best square possible, and put it in a picture frame with a little label.

She said she didn’t tell her friends or family about the hug or the handkerchief, but when ABC ran a clip with the hug “everybody was texting me like, ‘Oh my God, you hugged Lionel Richie.’ “

Thorns’ audition is part of an hourlong “Idol” episode scheduled to air at 10:35 p.m., after the 95th “Academy Awards” at 7 p.m. The episode will be available Monday on the streaming service Hulu, an “Idol” spokesperson said.

Shaky and nervous

Thorns said she didn’t feel nervous the day of the taping. She was eating in an on-call waiting room, watching “Gilmore Girls” and doing a homework assignment. She even took a nap.

“I was very comfortable all day, and the minute I walked in and I saw these “Idols” sitting in front of my face, I just froze up and I was very shaky and very nervous.”

They are “absolute legends in the industry,” Thorns said, “and now they get a chance to hear me sing. And so, realizing that in that moment made me very nervous.”

She said Bryan was the most serious and intimidating. “He had his game face on.”

After her performance, the judges suggested she get out and sing in front of people, she said, maybe take part in karaoke or open mic nights to get more experience.

Since then, Thorns said she’s gone to an Allendale restaurant called Main St. Pub where she sings most Tuesdays, estimating she’s sung there 20 to 30 times.

Thorns said she learned about the “Idol” tryouts last summer through a pop-up ad on Instagram and signed up. Her initial audition was over Zoom in August.

She spoke Wednesday during her spring break in Madison, where for part of her visit she planned to stay at the West Side home of Elizabeth Perrin, her longtime “Big” through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County. Thorns met Perrin when she was 10.

Became family

Thorns said at first she would see Perrin once or twice a month, then, once she got to high school, she would see her more often. “She just became family, and her family became my family ... She has literally done everything possible for me to help me succeed and always pushed me in my goals and this is one of them.”

Perrin, 31, a research scientist at Promega, said she was a 20-year-old student at UW-Madison when they were matched. She said she always says that Thorns has done more for her than she ever could have done for Thorns. “Having her in my life has been just the biggest blessing.”

She said she’s beyond proud, but not surprised, by Thorns’ “Idol” journey. “I’ve seen her talent for many, many years, but she’s always just had a really effervescent personality, was everybody’s friend and always had really big dreams.”

Perrin said Thorns’ life has been infinitely harder than anything she experienced as a child, and Thorns still always manages to see the good in people. “She’s always had this incredibly positive attitude.”

Thorns was born in Chicago and came to Madison when she was 1. Her grandmother lives in Madison, as do her uncles and some of her siblings. Because of her mother’s addiction issues, they have on-and-off contact, and she can’t always get ahold of her. She said sometimes her mom reaches out to her through Facebook.

Her mom will sometimes call her from someone else’s phone, Thorns said. “It’s been a while since I’ve heard from her. So not anything recent.”

Writing songs

Thorns said Sunday she’ll be back in Michigan, where she’ll watch the program with friends and family. She said her support system there includes church and basketball friends.

Her time with “Idol” made her consider songwriting, and Thorns said she’s written four songs in the past two-and-a-half weeks.

She said she was sitting at a table with a group of people she met through “Idol,” and they were clapping and making beats. Everybody would get a chance to sing a verse of something, with many of them making up lyrics on the spot, Thorns said.

“I knew how to do it, but I was also afraid to do it because I had never seriously written music and gotten a whole song completed,” Thorns said.

A friend she met on “Idol” encouraged her and said that no matter how far she gets on the show, she should take original songwriting seriously: “Because you have to love your music more than anyone else ever will.”

Thorns said that friend’s episode aired three weeks ago and sparked motivation in her to get serious about songwriting. “That conversation has been replaying in my head.”

She said “Idol” is just the beginning of where she wants to go in the music industry. “I want to encourage kids that look like me and have gone through what I have gone through or will go through what I go through.”

Thorns said she wants to let young people know that “their dreams are never too big.”

