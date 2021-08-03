Amazon Prime's stylish and incisive 'Pursuit of Love' is worth chasing down

The three-episode series spans 14 years, from 1927 to 1941, following the ups and downs of Fanny and Linda’s friendship. Linda grows up with five sisters under the thumb of an imperious, bellowing father (Dominic West) who thinks educating women is a waste of time. Deprived of the chance to pursue education or a career, Linda fervently believes her happiness depends on whether she finds her Prince Charming. “Love isn’t silly,” she says. “It’s my religion.”

Fanny, meanwhile, is more fatalistic about love, perhaps because her mother (played by Mortimer) has run off with so many different and unsuitable men in her life that she’s garnered the nickname The Bolter. Fanny is often standing to the side, narrating and observing as Linda throws herself headlong into romance and ends up suffering the cost. The first episode ends with Linda on her wedding day, which should be the happiest day of her life. Instead, we see the light go out of Linda’s eyes as her fantasy becomes reality, and she realizes she barely knows the man she’s married.