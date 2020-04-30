All Madison TV stations back to full power after much delay

All Madison television stations that were affected by the Far West Side broadcast tower project are back to operating at full power after several months worth of delays in equipment upgrades.
Tom Keeler, vice president and general manager of Morgan Murphy Media, which owns WISC-TV (Ch. 3), said Wednesday the station is now operating from the main antenna atop the tower at 453 S. Pleasant View Road.
“Our signal should now be stronger and more available for our viewers in our 11-county service area in southern Wisconsin,” Keeler said in a statement.
Over-the-air TV viewers should rescan their television sets to make sure they can receive the signal from the main antenna, a step many viewers took during the scheduled rescan back in October that did not go as planned.
WISC is the last station to have its equipment upgrades completed and full signal strength back. WMSN-TV (Ch. 47) has been broadcasting at full strength since April 22.
WHA-TV (Ch. 21) and WIFS (Ch. 57) were previously affected, though less severely, by the antenna replacement project and were able to get back to full power sooner.
Keeler said the lengthy transition, which began in October, has been “frustrating for all involved,” especially for the viewers who could not receive the signal coming from WISC’s temporary antenna.
