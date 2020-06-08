Summer arts season opens virtually: Access art, music, theater events from online platforms

Art galleries, museums, music venues and theaters may have closed their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have opened access to art, music and theater online. And, in the case of Arts + Literature Laboratory, or ALL, they have opened windows to art and film.

Passersby can see “Fell Into the Honey,” an MFA exhibition by Ashley Lusietto, in early June in the windows of ALL at its new location, 111 S. Livingston St. Inspired by ancient funerary processes, “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” and the artist’s childhood memory of receiving a box of brand new dolls in the mail, Lusietto’s painted sculptures make a “twisted fairy tale” of her slow-burning nostalgias.

A collection of film loops, “loopD,” will be playing in the windows of ALL beginning in early June, as well. Local filmmaker Erik Gunneson explores the spaces between the film perforations, soundtracks and vintage images in the exhibition assembled from 16 mm student film outtakes and other abandoned films.

More information about “Fell Into the Honey” and “loopD” can be found online at artlitlab.org/art-film.

