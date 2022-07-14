Spend the weekend with Fete de Marquette — and don't forget Shakespeare and the butterflies

Venture into a world of winged wonders with Blooming Butterflies, running from July 14 to Aug. 7 at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave. Up to 19 different species of free-flying butterflies will be fluttering about in the tropical Bolz Conservatory from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Tickets at the door for this special event are $8 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 6-12. Olbrich members and children 5 and under are admitted free. Check out details — plus information about Olbrich’s free, weekly Tuesday-night concerts — at olbrich.org.

It’s a weekend filled with music at La Fete de Marquette, a longtime summer tradition thanks to the Wil-Mar Center. Bands from near and far will perform on four stages Thursday through Sunday at McPike Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St.

Sorry, no Ferris wheel this year — but the festivities will include lots of food, a wine garden, kids’ activities, arts and crafts and more. Join La Fete de Marquette’s new 2nd Line Music Procession from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, or come for the Youth Karaoke Sing-off on Sunday. Find the full lineup of Fete performers — from soul to Zydeco — at wil-mar.org/fete.

And join the Madison Shakespeare Company for a comedic romp with Shakespeare's “Much Ado About Nothing,” performed outdoors at the Madison Country Day School amphitheater, 5606 River Road, Waunakee.

Shows run from Friday through July 24 at 6:30 p.m. Fridays and at 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $15 at madisonshakespeare.org.