Some Madison area shows can't go on — because of soaring COVID-19 cases

If you already bought tickets to a show this weekend, you might want to double-check with the venue to see if the event is still on.

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has not spared the Madison-area entertainment world: Several big events scheduled for this weekend have been canceled or postponed.

Friday night’s performance of The Almas with Sit Kitty Sit and Zeroed Hero at the Crucible was called off when members in two of the bands were “not feeling well,” according to an announcement from Zeroed Hero.

“Given the overall health environment and for the safety of everyone involved, it is best to not proceed,” the statement said. “Stay safe and please take care of each other.”

At North Street Cabaret, both the Friday and Saturday night shows were canceled by the performing groups because of a sick member, said the jazz club’s Alfred Rasho. Other performances are still on the club’s calendar for next weekend, however.

This weekend’s Saturday night show at The Sylvee, a benefit concert for epilepsy research called “Joey’s Song” featuring at least nine music acts, was postponed to Jan. 7, 2023, and a show at the Majestic was canceled.