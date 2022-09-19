Small, appreciative crowd turns out for The Four Freshmen free public concert in Milton

Jim Shy, of Milton, who brought the the six-time Grammy-nominated band The Four Freshmen to his hometown Saturday night for a free concert, was pleased with the event.

"It was beautiful. It went really well," said Shy, who turned 84 on Sunday.

He said he didn't get a head count, but about 150 people showed up at the Milton High School auditorium including Milton Mayor Anissa Welch and his doctor.

"People came up. I didn't even know who they were and they thanked me for putting it on," Shy said.

He was so worried he wouldn't fill the auditorium's 748 seats that he bought a $100 ad in the Wisconsin State Journal on Wednesday.

"Not everybody is interested and won't take the effort to even go to something (that's free), but a lot of people came and talked to me about it," he said Monday morning.

Shy, a retired engineer, discovered the vocal jazz harmony group online two years ago and thought, "Man, those guys are really great."

He said the concert was a gift to Milton, which is 40 miles southeast of Madison.

Shy wouldn't say how much it cost to hire the quartet. "It's not that much," he said last week. "See, I have a lot of money in the stock market and the stock market is so crazy. Sometimes I lose more money than this whole concert cost in one day."

The Four Freshmen were founded in 1948 at Butler University in Indianapolis and toured the world. They take after 1940s- and '50s-era groups such as The Four Aces and The Modernaires.

The last original member retired in 1993, but the group continues to tour internationally. In 1999, the group played at the old Madison Civic Center, where the Overture Center is now, and tickets were $23 and $16.

Shy, who six months ago lost his wife of 57 years, said his three daughters and many of his grandchildren attended the concert.

The mayor introduced the group and stayed for the show. "There's a picture of me and the mayor. I told her we were going to put the picture in the paper and say with a caption 'mayor gets a new boyfriend.' "

To which the mayor responded, "It would be the only boyfriend," Shy said. "But I don't know about that. She's a pretty good-looking woman. You know, a real dish."