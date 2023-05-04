The ninth annual Scoops of Thanks Day fundraiser is taking place Thursday at Culver's restaurants nationwide.

Customers can get a single scoop of frozen custard in exchange for a $1 donation that will go to local FFA chapters and other agricultural education organizations.

Culver's is serving a one-day-only flavor Thursday called How Now Brown Cow. The flavor has chocolate custard swirled with Culver’s root beer, chopped Dove chocolate and chocolate cake pieces.

The $1 donation is good for a scoop of How Now Brown Cow, chocolate or vanilla.

A scoop usually costs $3.15 with tax at local Culver's.

Scoops of Thanks Day is part of Culver’s Thank You Farmers Project, which supports local agricultural efforts in the communities Culver’s serves and larger, national agricultural initiatives.

Since the project started in 2013, customers have helped the chain donate about $4 million to support agricultural education efforts.

The FFA is an organization that prepares young people for careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture.

Nationally, the FFA has about 850,000 student members as part of 8,995 local chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Culver's was founded in 1984 in Sauk City by Craig and Lea Culver. The company, best known for its frozen custard and ButterBurgers, has about 900 restaurants in 26 states.

