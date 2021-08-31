Rebecca Hall is possessed by profound grief in 'The Night House'

In director David Bruckner’s “The Night House,” the follow-up to his 2018 Scandinavian-wilderness chiller “The Ritual,” grief is far messier than a five-step process.
When we meet Beth (Rebecca Hall), she’s still reeling from the sudden suicide of her husband, Owen (Evan Jonigkeit). Taking a dinghy from the lakeside home he built, Owen shoots himself in the middle of the water’s midnight blue expanse.
It isn’t long before Beth is bombarded with strange bumps in the night; damp footprints trail up from the dock toward her commodious mid-century modern home. The stereo system roars to life on its own during witching hours, ringing her wedding song (Richard and Linda Thompson’s “The Calvary Cross”) through the night like a siren call.
As Beth digs deeper into the mysteries surrounding her husband’s death — a cryptic suicide note, occult-like artifacts and labyrinthian architectural floor plans that bear an uncanny resemblance to their home — she comes to grips with a dark force that slinks throughout the corridors of her home.
Bruckner plays with familiar haunted house tropes and manages to find unexpected thrills in tightly crafted tension, smart jump scares and an utterly mesmerizing performance from Hall. Still, wisp-thin side characters and an uneven conclusion stop Bruckner’s somber ghost story from really prospering.
“The Night House” and its scares are frequent and intense when they arrive, though they never feel unearned. Part of this is thanks to Bruckner’s ability to build insurmountable dread, never relying on jump scares as a crutch to build atmosphere. Elisha Christian’s slick cinematography also does some heavy lifting, with shots lingering on inky corners and the dark reaches of night for far beyond what’s comfortable.
But its Hall’s turn as the recently widowed Beth that sells the unnerving terror. Beth is brilliantly dimensional — anguished, earnest, relentlessly determined and surprisingly funny. Hall easily demonstrates the dynamics of her character in a scene early on in which a testy mother of one of her students confronts Beth about a grade, oblivious to the tragic event that took place. Beth effortlessly dismisses her — equally annoyed from the superfluous nature of the argument and manic from the unresolved mysteries her husband left behind.
The supporting characters leave a lot to be desired. Sarah Goldberg does well enough as Beth’s close friend Claire, but she never fully extends beyond the role of a sounding board. Vondie Curtis-Hall as Mel, Beth’s neighbor, is even less defined, reduced to the Magical Negro who exists only to aid Beth. It’s disappointing and leaves Beth as the only compelling character onscreen.
“The Night House” also culminates in an anticlimactic finish. Much of the mythology the script unravels across its almost hour and fifty-minute runtime ends in knots that can’t be explained away as intentionally enigmatic. And although its ending feels thematically relevant, it feels like the safest choice Bruckner could have landed on.
But for as much as the mythology and subplots atrophy, remaining tethered dockside in favor of sustaining its atmosphere and themes, “The Night House” remains a chilling exploration of mental illness and grief, carried on the back of a phenomenal performance from Hall.
