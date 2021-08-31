Rebecca Hall is possessed by profound grief in 'The Night House'

“The Night House” and its scares are frequent and intense when they arrive, though they never feel unearned. Part of this is thanks to Bruckner’s ability to build insurmountable dread, never relying on jump scares as a crutch to build atmosphere. Elisha Christian’s slick cinematography also does some heavy lifting, with shots lingering on inky corners and the dark reaches of night for far beyond what’s comfortable.

But its Hall’s turn as the recently widowed Beth that sells the unnerving terror. Beth is brilliantly dimensional — anguished, earnest, relentlessly determined and surprisingly funny. Hall easily demonstrates the dynamics of her character in a scene early on in which a testy mother of one of her students confronts Beth about a grade, oblivious to the tragic event that took place. Beth effortlessly dismisses her — equally annoyed from the superfluous nature of the argument and manic from the unresolved mysteries her husband left behind.