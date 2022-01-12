 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Readers: Send us your stories of resilience in difficult times
0 Comments
alert top story

Readers: Send us your stories of resilience in difficult times

  • 0
Art on display in "Everything COVID" file photo

The Overture Center's art exhibition "Everything COVID" asked area artists to explore their reaction to -- and their resilience through -- the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the State Journal is asking for tales from the past where ancestors showed resilience through difficult times. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL FILE PHOTO

No doubt about it: As the COVID-19 pandemic reaches Year No. 3, we're getting weary.

But while the challenges drag on, can we take inspiration from earlier generations?

We would like to hear from you, our readers, about societal challenges that your elders faced — a world war, say, or the Great Depression, or Jim Crow laws, the Cold War, or something else — and how they still remained resilient throughout.

Maybe you have a family story about a parent or grandparent who found a silver lining during difficult times.

Or perhaps you recall the tale of a neighbor, or a teacher, or someone else in the community who — faced with the challenge of a generation — met it with determination, innovation or grace.

We probably have a lot to learn from these past examples of human fortitude. If your story has Wisconsin or Madison connections, all the better. Write us a few short paragraphs and email them to features@madison.com with the subject line "Resilience," and we might publish your story in a collection in the newspaper and online at madison.com.

Please include your name, city, age, and a phone number where we can reach you. If you have a photo of the person you are writing about, please include it as an attachment if possible. 

The deadline for entries is Sunday, Jan. 23. Look for our readers' stories in the State Journal later this winter. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trey Songz denies sexual assault allegation

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Trey Songz denies sexual assault allegation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics