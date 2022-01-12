Readers: Send us your stories of resilience in difficult times

No doubt about it: As the COVID-19 pandemic reaches Year No. 3, we're getting weary.

But while the challenges drag on, can we take inspiration from earlier generations?

We would like to hear from you, our readers, about societal challenges that your elders faced — a world war, say, or the Great Depression, or Jim Crow laws, the Cold War, or something else — and how they still remained resilient throughout.

Maybe you have a family story about a parent or grandparent who found a silver lining during difficult times.

Or perhaps you recall the tale of a neighbor, or a teacher, or someone else in the community who — faced with the challenge of a generation — met it with determination, innovation or grace.

We probably have a lot to learn from these past examples of human fortitude. If your story has Wisconsin or Madison connections, all the better. Write us a few short paragraphs and email them to features@madison.com with the subject line "Resilience," and we might publish your story in a collection in the newspaper and online at madison.com.