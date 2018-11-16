Let the Wisconsin Singers entertain you 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Capitol Theater at the Overture Center, 201 State St. The group covers 50 years of American pop music, from one-hit-wonders to music from the movies and Broadway, to a musical salute to UW-Madison’s Fifth Quarter, and more, in the family-friendly performance. Tickets are $15/balcony, and $25/orchestra.
More information www.wisconsinsingers.com; buy tickets at www.overture.org, or phone 608-258-4141.
At the Barrymore
Have a Fab-4 time at The Beatles’ White Album 50th Anniversary Concert 7 p.m. Friday at the Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Get Back Wisconsin, a Madison band, faithfully recreates the original recorded arrangements along with guest musicians. Tickets are $22 at the door.
Return to the Barrymore Theatre 8 p.m. Saturday for Dweezil Zappa’s Choice Cuts World Tour. Dweezil brings a mix of classical compositions, avant garde, funk, blues, doo wop, rock, jazz, improv, comedy, his father’s music, and more to his show. Tickets are $37.50.
More information on both shows is at barrymorelive.com; or phone 608-241-8864.
Art fairs
Visit Frank Lloyd Wrights’ historic Unitarian meeting house for the Art in the Wright Place art fair 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive, hosts more than 40 area artists and their creations of pottery, woodwork, fiber arts, jewelry, art glass, paintings, and more. Shop for holiday gifts, or yourself, at the free event!
More information fusmadison.org/artfair.
Meander through MMoCA Art & Gift Fair 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for a unique holiday shopping experience. Nearly 100 booths will offer art, fine crafts, gourmet food, specialty gifts, and more in the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 227 State St., and the Overture Center, next door at 201 State St. The family-friendly event includes cash bars, live music, dance performances, photo booth, silent auction, storytelling, children’s activities and more. Admission is $6/adults, with children under 12 admitted free.
More information go.madison.com/Art&GiftFair; or phone 608-257-0158.
Women’s expo
Move, shop, savor, experience, watch, listen, connect and learn at Madison Women’s Expo 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Exhibition Hall at Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way. From fitness to cooking, entertainment to guest speakers, and more, it is billed as the “ultimate girls’ weekend.” Admission to the two-day event is $7/advance online, or $10/at the door; parking is $7/cash only.
More information madisonwomensexpo.com; or phone 608-556-9643.