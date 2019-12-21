Photos: Remembering comedian Chris Farley 22 years after his death

It's been 22 years since comedian Chris Farley, a Madison native, died of a drug overdose at the age of 33. Here is a look back at his life and career in photos. He died Dec. 18, 1997.
