Photos: Remembering comedian Chris Farley 22 years after his death
editor's pick alert

Photos: Remembering comedian Chris Farley 22 years after his death

It's been 22 years since comedian Chris Farley, a Madison native, died of a drug overdose at the age of 33. Here is a look back at his life and career in photos. He died Dec. 18, 1997.

And here is a collection of clips from some of his most popular TV appearances.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics