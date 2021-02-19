Madison native Ben Tarrolly went from top-earning sales rep to full-time TikTok star

“TikTok is really a place where people who want to get out of their shell and try new things can go and create content,” he said. “And a lot of people can gain a following rather quickly. And what’s cool is the Creator Fund allows people to spend more time creating content because they might be able to go from full-time to part-time at their day job.”

Tarrolly, who as of Wednesday had 4.9 million followers on TikTok, also makes money through endorsements, and is so far tied to three companies whose products and services often make their way into his content.

While Tarrolly’s most popular videos are of him reading and commenting on funny tweets, he also posts his music, skits and cooking demonstrations. He said he considers himself more of an entertainer than a comedian.

He spends about four hours a day on TikTok and about 50 hours per week on all of his social media content creation. Tarrolly said he was one of the top-grossing agents in the Midwest with his old gig and is on target to make more than that in his new career.

For the past six months, he’s posted from two to four times a day on TikTok.