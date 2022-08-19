Pay-what-you-can Little John’s Lunchbox comes to Madison Children's Museum

Little John’s Lunchbox, a self-serve cafe in the Madison Children’s Museum, is a way for restaurateur Dave Heide to introduce his pay-what-you-can restaurant concept to the city.

The food, made from grocery store surplus, is prepared in advance, grab-and-go style, with no prices listed. Customers can pay nothing, a little, or they can pay it forward.

The cafe, which has been operating for almost three weeks, is open to museum visitors during museum hours. It's having its grand opening at 11 a.m. Friday.

"Visitors are really thrilled with the concept, that's what we've heard," said Deb Gilpin, museum president and CEO.

Gilpin said the concept is in line with the values of many who visit the museum. "They're excited that we're doing something that sort of checks a lot of boxes. It addresses food insecurity, but also addresses food waste."

Another benefit, Gilpin said, is that it teaches children about philanthropy and compassion. She said one visitor loved the idea so much he took a bag of chips and paid $100.

"It runs the gamut from the families that are all eating and paying $6, to this kind of a payment," Gilpin said. "So, we don't know how that will play out, but we're excited about it and we think it will work well."

When the museum moved to 100 N. Hamilton St., off Capitol Square, in August 2010, Bean Sprouts Cafe, then a health-conscious, child-focused restaurant in Middleton, opened on its ground floor.

In 2011, Bean Sprouts was replaced by a fourth location of Roman Candle pizzeria, which has one location left, in Middleton.

The museum cafe had been vacant since March 2020, when the museum closed due to the pandemic. The museum reopened to visitors gradually with reduced hours starting in June 2021 after being closed for more than a year.

Heide, founder of the nonprofit Little John's, approached the museum after noticing the unoccupied cafe space.

Little John’s Lunchbox is supported by corporate, foundation and public funding and Heide said the museum doesn't charge him for using the space.

Heide doesn't staff the museum cafe. He said Little John's employees bring food to the museum every day it's open, Tuesday through Sunday, and then pick up what's left over and distribute it to people in the community who might be in need.

"Whether that's someone experiencing homelessness or whatnot, we work with different organizations to help out with those pre-made meals, too," Heide said.

Little John’s produces 17,000 meals a week out of a temporary space in Verona, using food excess donated by grocery stores and farms, to feed those who may not have enough to eat.

Heide said Little John's brings breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack to three hotels that provide shelter for people without housing. Food is also delivered to senior centers, child care centers, schools, shelters, and organizations such as Wisconsin Youth Company, Feeding The Youth, and Urban Triage.

In 2020, after five years of planning, including three years searching for a location, Heide signed a lease for Madison's first pay-what-you-can restaurant and commercial kitchen, in the 25,000-square-foot former A1 Furniture & Mattress, 5302 Verona Road, in Fitchburg.

He's raised $3.5 million for the project so far and said he still needs to raise $10 million.

"Although 17,000 meals a week is great right now, our new space will be able to do over 200,000 meals a week," Heide said. "So, once we get that space built, that's when we can start doing more to help."

Heide, who is turning his former Liliana's in Fitchburg into two new restaurants, said food insecurity often hits families with children hardest.

He puts himself in the shoes of those who are struggling. "When you think about it, you're doing okay. You're two people making minimum wage, let's say. Then all of a sudden you have a kid and now, that same income doesn't cover additional people."

Customers at the museum can choose from six entrées stored in a self-serve cooler and warm what needs heating in a microwave. Choices include macaroni and cheese, veggies and dip, and a sandwich wrap. Juices and homemade desserts are also available. There's no soda, Heide said.

Payment is made on a tablet, where customers choose the amount they want to pay using a debit or credit card. There's also a box to pay with cash.

Heide, who has three children, said he's happy to partner with a museum that makes an effort to include families with limited resources. He said Little John's Lunchbox isn't taking in a lot of profit. "We are using it as a way to guarantee food security for children."

Jonathan Zarov, a museum spokesman, said in a typical year, pre-COVID, the museum welcomes about 200,000 visitors. People using one of the museum's Access for Everyone programs for free or low-cost admission runs between a quarter to a third of all visits.

Those who qualify can get an annual family membership for as little as $15. A regular membership for a family of four is $135. Reduced daily admission prices are available, too.

The museum also holds special free nights almost every month. They've moved from a model of "Let's have a free night each month" to "Let's partner on some existing community-wide event and offer free admission for it," Zarov said. They're not all on Saturdays, though many are.