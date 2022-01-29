Overture Center to require COVID-19 booster or negative test to enter

Starting March 1, no one will be able to enter the Overture Center for the Arts without either a COVID-19 booster shot or a negative PCR test from within 72 hours.

The Overture Center announced the new requirement on Friday. Patrons, staff, performers and volunteers will have to show proof of getting a COVID-19 booster or a negative COVID test before entering the center.

An exception will be made for those who have been vaccinated, but are not eligible for the booster, the center said. They’ll only need to show proof of getting the first round of vaccinations, and a negative test won’t be required.

“Our goal is to keep our patrons, artists, employees and volunteers as safe as possible while in our building,” the Overture Center said in a statement.

The new rule will be reevaluated in mid-March, the center said.

Those who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are eligible for boosters six months after their second dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible after two months. Everyone age 12 and older is eligible for boosters.

If someone is eligible for a booster and hasn’t gotten it yet, proof of a negative test will also be required, the Overture Center said.

The COVID-19 test results will have to come from a test provider, laboratory or a health care provider, the Overture Center said. So at-home tests won’t cut it. Antigen tests also won’t be accepted.

A valid photo ID must be shown along with the negative test or vaccine card, the center said. Children without an ID have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The forms of vaccination proof that will be accepted are: a vaccine card, photo of the card, documentation from a health care provider or a state Immunization Information System record.

Acceptable proof of a negative test includes a printed document or email with the results from the test provider or lab.

Masks are still required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

