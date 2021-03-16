Overture Center names its big 'Intermission Campaign' donor, and he's well known

Jerry Frautschi, who donated $205 million to create the Overture Center, is the donor who through the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, pledged to match all December donations during the performing arts center’s “Intermission Campaign.”

Overture, which has been closed since mid-March due to the pandemic, raised almost 50% more than its “Intermission Campaign” goal, center officials said in January.

The money included individual, corporate and foundation gifts, state grants, and Frautschi’s $379,662 donation, which matched donations made during the last month of Overture’s campaign.

The campaign, announced Sept. 1, aimed to raise $1.5 million by Dec. 31. The center received 2,200 donations totaling $2.2 million.

Emily Gruenewald, Overture’s vice president of development, said Frautschi didn’t want his name made public in December.

In 2001, Frautschi’s wife, Pleasant Rowland, announced her $23 million endowment grant for Overture’s resident arts groups. Overture opened in 2004.