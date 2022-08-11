Our top 7 events for your weekend

Broadway buffs and history fans: “Hamilton” is back in town. The touring Broadway phenomenon runs through Aug. 21 in Overture Hall at the Overture Center, 201 State St. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, plus 2 p.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $49-$299; see overture.org.

Dane Dances continues on the Monona Terrace rooftop this Friday; bring your dancing shoes and join BBI at 6 p.m. followed by local disco sensation VO5 at 8 p.m. Admission is free. More information is at danedances.org.

And the free Mad Lit series is also back on the 100 block of State Street this Friday from 8-11 p.m. with a special Spoken Word Showcase featuring RR Moore, Miss Progress, Derek Johnson, Lature, 1neofmani, Sarah Branch, Willie Wright, Erick Blue, Opal Ellyse, Duda da Def, Poetic Ye, Antoine McNeail ane DJ Vilas Park Snipe. Details are at ourgmmc.org/madlit/

The Stoughton Chamber Music Festival presents a free preview concert at 7 p.m. Friday at Grand Inspired, 501 E. Main St., Stoughton. Listen to festival musicians perform highlights from the upcoming season and discuss the ideas behind this year’s series, then hear an interview with festival artistic director Madlen Breckbill and composer Micah Behr.

On Saturday, bring the kids to the festival's free “Storytime with Music” children’s concert presented at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in Bjoin Park on East Wilson Street, Stoughton. Find details at stoughtonchambermusicfestival.com.

Madison Savoyards brings Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera “Ruddigore, or the Witch’s Curse” to the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and a 3 p.m. Sunday matinee. Tickets are $15-30; see bartelltheatre.org.

And Madison Black Restaurant Week kicks off this Sunday. To revisit an old favorite or find a new one, check out the links to participating restaurants at madisonblackchamber.com.