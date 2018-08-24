Update: Curdfest has been postponed until noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, due to the recent flooding and compromised streets on the Isthmus surrounding Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St.
Head over to Orton Park, 1114 Rutledge St., 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday for family-friendly music, food, and fun at the Orton Park Festival. Friday’s live entertainment includes Shakey, People Brothers Band, and a Cycropia Aerial Dance performance. Evan Murdock & The Imperfect Strangers, Reverend Rectifier & The Sinners, Squarewave, Acoplados Latin Jazz Project, Clyde Stubblefield All Stars, and Chuck Prophet take the stage Saturday. An elegant jazz brunch with The Carolynn Black Trio gets Sunday rolling, followed by Panchromatic Steel, Furious Bongos, Driveway Thriftdwellers, Dead Horses and Waco Brothers. Local restaurants, artists, and businesses will be offering their wares, and there will be a “rather quirky” auction and kid games. Admission is free.
More information go.madison.com/OrtonPark2018
Middleton Mardi Gras
Mingle with friends and neighbors at Good Neighbor Festival in Fireman’s Park, 7420 North Ave., Middleton, 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Mardi Gras is the theme of this year’s free fest with a carnival, magic, craft fair, food, beverages, kids’ activities, parades, 5K run/walk, and more. The live music line-up boasts Aaron Williams and the Hoo Doo, Reloaded, and Angels and Outlaws on Friday; Evan Riley, Mascot Theory, Beth Kille, Madison County, Vehicle 6, and LUBE on Saturday; and Red Hot Horn Dawgs and Pacific Coast Highway on Sunday.
More information goodneighborfestival.com.
India fair
Glimpse a bit of the colorful culture of India at Asha India Fair 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in Oscar Rennebohm Park, 115 N. Eau Claire Ave. Enjoy live Indian music while browsing art and merchandise, try yoga or Bollywood dancing, play games or get a henna tattoo. Indian food and drink is available in limited quantities; purchase meal tickets online at go.madison.com/IndiaFairTickets. Admission is free; tokens are required for some activities, and can be bought online or at the fair.
More information madison.ashanet.org/ashaindiafair; or phone 608-422-9165.
Cheese curds festival
Sample fresh and fried cheese curds from statewide vendors at Cheese Curdfest noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Four local celebrity chefs from Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, A Pig in a Fur Coat, RED and Gotham Bagels will offer their own fresh cheese curd creations for sale at the event, too. Enjoy live music, lawn games, kids’ activities, and a petting zoo. Admission is free.
More information go.madison.com/CurdFest2018; or phone 608-622-1414.