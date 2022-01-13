Old warehouses would become new arts campus under COPA plan

Sticha notes that he originally bought the Index Road warehouse to tear it down. But one of the earliest and most avid supporters of the COPA concept, the legendary former UW Marching Band director Michael Leckrone, convinced him that before going out to fundraise for a new building, he needed to demonstrate that the COPA fills an important regional need.

“What I learned is that, to get the necessary people behind it, we need a success story,” Sticha said. “They want to see what we’re doing rather than hear us talk about what we want to do.”

On tour with Elton John

As the piano tuner and technician for superstar Sir Elton John, Sticha has visited arts campuses around the world. (The Madison native is currently in Louisiana in rehearsal for John’s 2022 North American “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” farewell tour, which opens Wednesday in New Orleans.)

Sticha’s rise goes back to the band-playing days of his youth. As he gravitated toward the technical side of things and developed a career, he helped out a stage crew for the visiting band of Simon Townshend, brother of The Who’s Pete Townshend. From Madison, Sticha kept in touch with the techs, who eventually connected him to a sub job for Elton John.