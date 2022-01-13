Old warehouses would become new arts campus under COPA plan

From the outside, it’s a nondescript warehouse on an industrial side street in Fitchburg.
But enter the building when the Madison Jazz Jam is performing, and the main room at “The COPA” pulses with the classy, nighttime vibe of an urban jazz club.
Those monthly jazz jams are one of the innovative uses of The COPA, an unexpected but quickly growing hub for the arts located just a quick turn south of the Beltline.
Found off Fish Hatchery Road at 2841 Index Road, the operating COPA building — converted from a once-empty warehouse — is what supporters hope will be a temporary precursor to a future $35 million, state-of-the-art facility offering arts production, studio and rehearsal space, a performance venue and technical training for the greater Madison area, all under one roof.
Or rather — three roofs. The COPA, developed by Community Organizations Promoting the Arts, is the brainchild of Dale Sticha, who purchased warehouses on three adjoining lots to get the nonprofit started.
In a few years, Sticha and a growing board of directors hope to turn those five acres into a thriving arts education campus serving all ages — from preschoolers to seniors — in a vast range of arts, education and community-related activities. The campus would be anchored by a 70,000-square-foot building with a 400-seat theater, orchestra rehearsal halls, large rehearsal rooms, classrooms and practice rooms, as well as administrative and support spaces.
A second building is envisioned as a home for art studios, and the third could possibly be converted into living and working space for artists.
Bought to tear down
In the meantime, while fundraising gears up, the largest of the three existing warehouses at COPA is being discovered as a home for rehearsals and performances. Even a filmmaker, Robert Love of Jynxed Films, is using the space to build sets and film his action horror movie, “A Time to Die.”
Finding big, reasonably priced spaces to do their art is a constant struggle for the Madison area’s smaller arts groups, which are often run by volunteers, said Madison Jazz Jam president Laurie Lang.
“Looking for a venue is always a challenge. We all go to the same places and get shuffled around,” she said. “Costs add up pretty quickly.”
So COPA — both present and future — offers a low-cost and long-term home, she said. When Lang initially asked musicians and performers to try out the current warehouse space, “I felt like I was asking people to come to a speakeasy in the woods,” she said.
Once inside, however, they were treated to a “really warm atmosphere,” Lang said, not to mention an “awesome” sound and lighting system, a full video setup and room for an appreciative audience.
Sticha notes that he originally bought the Index Road warehouse to tear it down. But one of the earliest and most avid supporters of the COPA concept, the legendary former UW Marching Band director Michael Leckrone, convinced him that before going out to fundraise for a new building, he needed to demonstrate that the COPA fills an important regional need.
“What I learned is that, to get the necessary people behind it, we need a success story,” Sticha said. “They want to see what we’re doing rather than hear us talk about what we want to do.”
On tour with Elton John
As the piano tuner and technician for superstar Sir Elton John, Sticha has visited arts campuses around the world. (The Madison native is currently in Louisiana in rehearsal for John’s 2022 North American “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” farewell tour, which opens Wednesday in New Orleans.)
Sticha’s rise goes back to the band-playing days of his youth. As he gravitated toward the technical side of things and developed a career, he helped out a stage crew for the visiting band of Simon Townshend, brother of The Who’s Pete Townshend. From Madison, Sticha kept in touch with the techs, who eventually connected him to a sub job for Elton John.
Sticha started as the drum tech for John in 1992, and within one month became his keyboard tech.
“When I started, (Elton John) was just playing the keyboard. Then he said, ‘Why am I doing this? I’m a piano player — get me my nine-foot grand back,’” Sticha recalled with a laugh.
“We started touring with Billy Joel, and his piano tech said, ‘Dale, you can do this.’ So Billy Joel’s tech taught me how to tune pianos.”
“So — it’s luck. It’s being in the right place at the right time,” Sticha said of his job. “It’s perseverance, it’s dedication, it’s want.
“This project is similar — how do we get the message out to people how good this (COPA) will be?”
Sticha is also the owner of the Madison-based audio and lighting company Sosonic, and said opportunities at The COPA would include hands-on training in audio production, lighting and video, as well as performing and other arts.
“Every singer needs someone to turn the mic up,” he said. “Every theater needs someone to light that presentation.”
While on global tours with Elton John, “I spend my days off going to arts districts and events,” he said. “This is a culmination of what I’ve seen in the last 30-plus years of touring, from Sydney to Moscow to anywhere in the U.S.”
The COPA “is this greatest hits album. I can pick out all the good things I’ve seen, and I would love to share that with the community I grew up in and I stayed in.”
Growing landscape
Madison has recently seen construction of the $29 million youth arts building called MYArts on the Near East Side. The Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras is building its own $29 million facility just a block away.
Both were created primarily for long-established groups: MYArts is anchored by Children’s Theater of Madison (CTM) and Madison Youth Choirs (MYC), both of which had lost their former spaces to development and were desperate for new homes.
Even with those locations and others, “You could have two or three facilities and there would still be that need” for arts and community space, said Leckrone, who is now COPA’s “lead community ambassador.”
“I don’t think what we’re talking about even touches what the need is,” he said. “And that’s the reason for the urgency to try to get it done.”
The new COPA “is going to be designed as a really collaborative space,” said Sarah Dunn, vice president of CG Schmidt Construction and a volunteer member of the Friends of COPA board.
Dunn, who was board president for CTM when it co-launched the MYArts building project with MYC, said she expects funding for COPA will come from a combination of individual, corporate and gifts-in-kind donations. A $5 million endowment, the Friends of COPA Michael Leckrone Family Fund, is expected to draw donations from people whose lives Leckrone has touched over the decades and would support programming assistance to groups using COPA.
The COPA has assembled an impressive list of big-name endorsements on the website madisoncopa.org, including the Tony-winning Broadway star and UW-Madison alum Andre De Shields, legendary producer Butch Vig, and recording engineer Bradley Giroux.
The list also has local names like Steve Sveum, a well-known Madison-area musician and former band and jazz director for the Sun Prairie Area School District, who is dedicating his retirement to promoting music education for young people, particularly underserved youth.
Sveum, now educational consultant for the COPA board, is helping to launch COPA Harmony, a program that will put stringed instruments in the hands of 32 first-graders. Those students will receive music instruction twice a week after school and at the COPA building on Saturdays.
COPA Harmony also will track the children’s general reading and academic progress, which is expected to show better-than-average increases thanks to the demonstrated brain-building properties of music, he said.
As one of many projects he expects will find a home at COPA, the Harmony project would not be getting off the ground without the “cross-pollination” he found with COPA, Sveum said.
“It’s given people vision,” he explained, “and the connections to jump-start” their longtime dreams.
“This is a culmination of what I’ve seen in the last 30-plus years of touring, from Sydney to Moscow to anywhere in the U.S.”
Dale Sticha, the brainchild behind The COPA