Musician Brandi Carlile is coming to Breese Stevens Field on Aug. 17 with special guest Brandy Clark.

Carlile, 41, is an alt-country, pop-rock, Americana singer-songwriter who has put out seven studio albums and has been awarded nine Grammys.

Clark is a country music singer-songwriter who has recorded with Sheryl Crow and Kacey Musgraves, among others. She was nominated Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards in 2015.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Showtime is 6 p.m. rain or shine.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

