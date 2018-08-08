When Josh Klemons goes to a concert,the local social media consultant often takes out his phone at some point. He likes to live-stream snippets of songs that he enjoys.
“I live-streamed a Ricky Skaggs song recently,” Klemons said. “He liked it the next day. I got so excited about it — even though it was probably just someone on his team.”
But if Klemons goes to see the popular standup comedian Hannibal Buress at the Orpheum Theater on Sept. 20, live-streaming won’t be an option. Buress will require audience members to carry their phones in magnetically sealed pouches as soon as they enter the venue, rendering their devices inaccessible during the show.
The technology, known as Yondr, is becoming popular among some major comics and musicians: Bruno Mars, Jack White, Joe Rogan and Dave Chappelle have joined Buress in deploying the pouches at their shows to limit distractions in the audience and to prevent recordings of their material from leaking online.
Ask Madison-area promoters, marketers, performers and music fans what they think of it, and you’ll get a mix of reactions.
Some, like local pop artist Olyvia Jaxyn, said they’re intrigued.
“Down the line, if I did gain popularity, and I started to fill a stadium, then I think (Yondr) might be cool,” said Jaxyn.
Others are more skeptical.
“I think the problem is real,” said Scott Leslie, a co-president of the promotion company FPC live and the owner of the Majestic Theatre. “I don’t know that this is the best solution.”
The “solution” in question is a black-and-green fabric pouch, just large enough to slip a phone inside. At the top is a magnetic clasp akin to anti-theft locks on clothes in retail outlets.
According to Yondr's website, concertgoers typically have their phones sealed as soon as they enter a venue: Venue staff will have them put phones on silent, before they take them and slip them inside the sock-like pouch, which concertgoers then keep. At the end of the show, as people exit, staff members unseal the pouches.
At any point, if someone with a locked phone needs to make a call, they can the leave the performance space and walk into a “phone use zone” in the lobby, where the pouch is unsealed.
Why artists use Yondr varies. Some who have embraced the technology, like White, have said their issue is with fans not being present. “I really react to the crowd, just like a stand-up comedian would,” White said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “If I finish a song and go, ‘Ta-da!’, and it’s crickets, I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t know what to do now.’”
Neither Yondr nor Buress were able to comment for this article. However, Yondr has stated that for Buress, the rationale has to do with people leaking recordings of shows.
Buress is well-known for a recording of a 2014 standup routine in which he brings up the fact that Bill Cosby was an alleged rapist. The routine is credited as an impetus for reignited the controversy around Cosby's behavior, which led to three felony convictions in April stemming from drugging and molesting a woman in his suburban Philadelphia home 14 years ago.
Buress has said that he doesn’t regret the routine, but has nevertheless expressed discomfort with the attention he received for it — at one point, he claimed to receive death threats over it.
Klemons said that he understands why Yondr might be a good idea at a comedy show. More so than with musicians, there’s the risk of spoilers — punchlines may be less punchy if you’ve already seen a routine on YouTube. Plus, he said, it can be dangerous to present jokes when out of context.
“A lot of comedians, their frustration is … they’re working out material. And they don’t know what’s funny or not,” said Klemons.
Sarah Akawa is a co-founder of Queer Pressure, a Madison collective of independent artists and musicians who organize parties and concerts for the city’s queer population. Akawa said that she’s intrigued by Yondr, and that she herself has toyed with the idea of having phone-free dances or shows — particularly given that the entertainment she organizes are often closed events for the queer community.
“We’ve never had to ask anyone to put their phone away. But it’s something that I think about when I am in queer spaces,” she said.
Leslie, of FPC Live and the Majestic, said he sympathizes with artists who don’t want fans being distracted by phones.
“It frustrates me to know end when the lights go down, and the first thing that happens is a thousand cellphones come out,” he said. “When I go to concerts, I never film them. I’m living the memory. I’m there.”
However, Leslie is ultimately a skeptic of Yondr. He has a small child at home — and even with a “phone use zone,” he feels it’s too frustrating to be separated from his device.
Leslie said that ideally, the solution would be for people to learn to learn to recognize when they’re being a distraction by chatting on their phone, by using a flash, or by blocking views.
“Understand that there is community, and you are trying to be present," he said. "If you’re doing something to draw attention to yourself in a negative way….you really need to decide whether you should be going out to shows at all."