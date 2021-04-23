 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WVMO, 'The coolest little station in the nation' is celebrating a COVID-delayed birthday
top story
FM RADIO

WVMO, 'The coolest little station in the nation' is celebrating a COVID-delayed birthday

In its more than five years on the air, Monona roots radio station WVMO/FM 98.7 has been a “wild success,” according to one of its founders.

“We have listeners all over the world,” said Lindsay Wood Davis, who started The Voice of Monona with another big name in local radio, Tom Teuber.

“Our Americana music format, it appeals to a great number of people,” said Davis, a Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame member who lives in Monona.

Soon after the station hit the air on Aug. 15, 2015, a friend of Davis’ called from Arizona after listening online. “He says, ‘Lindsay, that is the coolest little station in the nation,’ and of course we immediately stole that for one of our lines.”

The low-power, “hyper-local,” 100-watt station, has a seven-mile reach, its antenna mounted on top of the tower where the Monona Fire Department dries out its hoses after a fire.

WVMO is celebrating its COVID-19-delayed fifth birthday at 8 p.m. Saturday (May 1) with a free concert.

Swenson and Nimmow

Kirk Swenson, left, former volunteer music director, talks with Will Nimmow, director of community media, before Swenson does his 4 p.m. show Tuesday at radio station WVMO inside Monona City Hall.

The show featuring up-and-coming Chicago musician Neal Francis will be livestreamed from the Barrymore Theatre on WVMO, YouTube and Facebook.

Mark Johanneck, president of Friends of WVMO, which helps raise money for the station, said he heard Francis at the High Noon Saloon before the pandemic and thought he would appeal to the station’s listeners with his blues, early ‘70s rock ‘n’ roll and New Orleans influence.

During 2019, Johnanneck said Francis toured with Black Pumas, Steel Pulse, Lee Fields & The Expressions and Dumpstaphunk.

WVMO plays artists like Francis, who aren’t heard on commercial radio, and gives frequent air time to Madison-area musicians.

“We’re not beholden to stakeholders or shareholders,” Johanneck said. “We’re not trying to program to multiple cities. We just program to our city of Madison and Monona.”

Johanneck, as “Marcus Johan,” hosts the 6 p.m. Tuesday show, “The Good Kind,” the name taken from a Louis Armstrong quote, “There are two kinds of music, the good and the bad. I play the good kind.” Johanneck plays blues, rock, funk and jazz vinyl records.

Davis, who spent the first half of his career running radio stations around the country and the second half as an owner and consultant, said WVMO is like a tri-cornered stool because it’s owned and funded by the city, is locally programmed and driven by about 50 volunteers. “The volunteers are what make this work,” he said.

Samantha Griffin

Samantha Griffin, multimedia content producer for WVMO, meets with Caylin McGlynn, at right, a UW-Madison senior who is interested in volunteering.

Mr. and Mrs. DJ

For five years, Mary Ann Litchfeld hosted the 6 p.m. Sunday show, “Traditional Jazz with the Lichtfelds” with her husband, Dick Litchfeld, a former Monona mayor who died in February at age 85.

“He loved doing it. He loved being a disc jockey,” Litchfeld said. “I mean, nobody knew more about jazz than he did.”

She said her husband would spend hours getting his CDs together, and the two of them would go into the station, in Monona’s City Hall, every Friday morning to record.

“Wanting to be disc jockeys when we’re 80 years old, can you believe it? But I guess we always thought it was better than playing bingo.”

The station hasn’t replaced Dick and is playing repeats of his show in that time slot.

Litchfeld and others associated with the station marvel that in 2018 and 2019, WVMO was the first-ever, low-power FM station to win the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Large Market Music Radio Station of the Year.

“And we’re competing with Milwaukee,” she said. “I know that sounds crazy. That little Monona would be in the same category as Milwaukee, but we are for some reason.”

Americana or roots music, which incorporates country, folk, rock, gospel and bluegrass, is the soul of the station, though WVMO’S 20 weekly shows feature a huge range of genres: rock, prog rock, soul, reggae, rocksteady, ska, funk, blues, electronica, hip-hop, punk, international music, pop, power pop, R&B, country, polka and big band. There are also shows devoted to The Beatles, biblical archaeology and bygone radio broadcasts.

Mostly volunteers

Will Nimmow, Monona community media director, is one of the two paid staff members who work part time for the station. Nimmow said city-owned, volunteer-run stations are a rarity and only knows of a handful of others in the country.

“I make sure the boat’s still afloat,” he said.

The other part of his job is partnering with Monona Grove High School on video production. “So, having the volunteers for the station is really vital to what we do,” Nimmow said.

The station costs about $30,000 a year to operate, he said, with the money coming from fees assessed to cable subscribers.

Station

Kirk Swenson, right, former volunteer music director, talks with Will Nimmow, director of community media, at Monona City Hall outside the radio station's studio space.

Nimmow said the station doesn’t subscribe to Nielsen, the ratings service, but has been told it gets about 10,000 individual listeners per week. It averages 15 to 20 listeners per hour online, some listening in Europe, he said.

Teuber, the former program director at WMMM/FM 105.5 and the defunct WMAD/FM 92.1, did the station’s programming for three years before retiring three years ago. Volunteer DJ Kirk Swenson stepped up and scheduled the music when Teuber left, until retiring himself on April 1.

“The beauty of being the volunteer music director is being able to see all the new music and hear all the new music when it comes into the station,” said Swenson, who continues to host his Tuesday rock show and said programming is being handled by committee for now.

Swenson playing records

Kirk Swenson prepares Neil Young's "Freedom" on vinyl for his 4 p.m. show Tuesday at WVMO inside Monona City Hall.

Teuber said he’s proud of being able to recruit talented people to do interesting shows.

The right stuff

What’s also made the station successful, he said, is that he and Davis worked on the technical aspects and bought new state-of-the-art equipment.

“Part of the goal was to serve not just Monona, which was the primary mission, but the East Side of Madison, which as you know, is where all the cool kids live,” said Teuber, himself an East Sider. “And the signal does that beautifully.”

Teuber said that in a car, listeners can hear WVMO as far as Hilldale to the West, but it’s more difficult to tune in the station from inside a building the farther a person gets from the station’s signal.

WVMO has never been competitive with community radio station WORT/FM 89.9 or UW-Madison’s WSUM/FM 91.7, the other low-power FM stations in the area, Teuber said. “Each one of us serves our own audience.”

Kirk Swenson

Kirk Swenson prepares for his 4 p.m. show Tuesday at radio station WVMO inside Monona City Hall.

Bob Miller, who had been general manager of WKOW-TV, Channel 27, and chairman of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, was on the Monona City Council when Teuber and Davis came to him with the idea for the station.

“He understood right away what we wanted to do. And he saw the potential. So he made sure that the City Council got behind the idea. And by the time we got the station on the air, he had become mayor and he was even more supportive of the idea,” Teuber said. “That was a big reason for the successes.”

The city gave WVMO the studio space and a budget to buy the equipment, he said. Before they went on the air, they had no idea if anyone would listen, he said.

But almost right away, WVMO started showing up in the ratings, which Teuber said they didn’t expect.

“It’s like planning a party and it’s getting to be the time for the party to start and nobody’s come to the door yet,” he said. “And you’re convinced, ‘Oh, no, nobody’s going to come to our party.’ And we were very pleased that lots and lots of people came to our party.”

Weekend re-reads: Check out these Wisconsin State Journal stories honored in state newspaper contest

The Wisconsin State Journal collected 10 first-place awards in an annual contest put on by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, including recognitions for general excellence, all-around photography and the opinion pages.

State Journal staff also won eight second-place finishes and 12 third-place honors in the association's Better Newspaper Contest, which evaluated content published between Sept. 1, 2019, and Aug. 31, 2020.

Photographer John Hart took home three individual first-place wins for the feature photo, artistic photo and photo essay categories, while photographer Amber Arnold earned first for a general news photo.

Emily Hamer was awarded the Rookie Reporter of the Year distinction and also won first place for extended coverage on the return of state pardons. Higher education reporter Kelly Meyerhofer earned first place in local education coverage.

Re-read the State Journal stories that won first, second and third place in this year's Better Newspaper Contest. 

Madison doctor couple on front lines of COVID-19 embracing 'air hugs'
Local News
topical alert top story

Madison doctor couple on front lines of COVID-19 embracing 'air hugs'

  • David Wahlberg | Wisconsin State Journal

For workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, the risk isn’t theoretical. Despite wearing protective gear, and taking other precautions, they’re inches away from patients emitting a new virus that has killed more than 55,000 people.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hollywood stars discuss the future of movie theaters

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Van Jones: If you care about us, help us fix the police

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics