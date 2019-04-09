Michael Perry is a cheesehead, through and through. He was born in the northwestern Wisconsin town of New Auburn and spent his youth as a “farm kid,” growing up with “black and white cows and red barns on a little dairy farm in Wisconsin.”
After a short stint in Wyoming during his college years, he returned to the Badger State to work as a pig farmer.
Perry, along with his band the Long Beds, is one of the ten unique voices that appear on volume three of Wisconsin Vinyl Collective, a collection of songs by artists with state or regional ties. The release will be available digitally as well as a special vinyl release during this Saturday’s Record Store Day.
Bascom Hill, Kerosene Kites, Derek Pritzl and the Gamble, Lost Lakes, Madison Malone, Christopher Gold, The Belle Weather, LASKA, and Craig Baumann feat. OSG are also featured on the record.
A series of shows in Viroqua, Appleton, Madison and Milwaukee will celebrate the album’s release with Perry’s band headlining.
“I love being from and of Wisconsin,” said Perry. “I'm grateful to have grown up here, and no matter where I wind up in the long term, I'm just always going to be a cheesehead.”
“Wisconsin has such a wide range of people and pursuits. With those songs in vinyl, it's literally these rings of different experiences laid out across that disc. You're quite literally getting a cross section of experience and insight.”
His contribution, “Thread,” a spoken word piece set to music, acts as a coda to the collection. Perry, who is also a New York Times-bestselling author, added words to an instrumental provided by the band’s guitarist and musical director Evan Middlesworth.
“I just listened to it and reacted to it in real time and wrote what I felt and what I saw in my head when I heard that music that Evan had created,” said Perry.
While he has written many songs in the typical sense, “Thread” finds him experimenting with the use of spoken word.
“When I was in college, I wound up going to (open mic) poetry readings,” he said. “I started writing spoken word pieces way back when I was still a college kid and I had no clue. I still had cow manure on my boots, man. But that was my gateway into writing. That's how I fell in love with writing and words, and it led to my whole unexpected life as a writer. I never saw any of that coming. I did not come from artists, or I don't have an artistic education, an artful education.”
On “Thread,” Perry talks about post-winter. Wisconsin Vinyl Collective founder Erik Kjelland, who plays in The Mascot Theory and runs Stone After Stone Records, thought it was a good song to release in the spring.
Kjelland has compiled all three volumes with the help of musician and producer Butch Vig.
“It’s been a lot of fun to find artists from different areas of the state, try to represent on this album different takes from different areas,” said Kjelland. “Especially this year, we really tried to spread out a little bit and see if we could find some other bands. Some that I've heard of, some that I haven't. We just mostly want to find bands that are just doing real quality work and we know that their recordings are going to be really, really well-done recordings.”
It typically takes a year to fully put together each volume.
“We start reaching out to different artists that we've either worked with in the past, or artists that have reached out to us with interest in being involved,” Kjelland said. “And we just see who's got music that's available that's previously unreleased music that they either have excess songs from an album that they've already worked on, or they're maybe working on a new album that's not going to be released for a year or so. So, it's a little tricky to get artists at the right time.”
There have been artists on his bucket list to get, such as The BoDeans and The Violent Femmes. But he also looks for newer artists to promote as well.
“We're trying to expose folks to music from Wisconsin artists maybe they haven't heard before,” Kjelland said. “Any time we can introduce folks to new…state artists, or regional artists, I think that's always a huge thing.”
“I think it's really fun to bring all that together, and then of course the charity aspect of it is always great, too.”
That charity is Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund, a statewide nonprofit charity that assists low-income households who cannot afford to pay their energy bills.
“We’re just really excited to be able to help out as much as we can,” said Kjelland. “We’re hoping to do as much as we can through donations, through the shows, and through buying the albums as well.”
Added Vig, “I still feel like Madison is my home in some ways. So anytime I can get involved in a project, especially something that's musical is important to me. And I like getting involved in projects like that.”
Since Vig now lives in Los Angeles, he appreciates the chance to hear new music from Wisconsin.
“I always hear a lot of new music,” he said.
He’s especially excited about the vinyl version of the album.
“I still like to listen to vinyl,” he said. “I still have a pretty decent-sized album collection here that I’ve held onto for many years and continue to buy vinyl. Trust me, I live in a digital world. I work in Pro Tools and behind computers all the time. Vinyl's a different experience. But I'm excited to see that Erik is still passionate about releasing these limited-edition compilations on vinyl, 'cause I think it's a great medium and deserves to still have an audience.”
Bascom Hill guitarist Jason Sheridan agrees. The band’s song, “Our Love Burning,” opens the album and marks the first time their music has appeared on vinyl.
“We’re excited to hear how our song translates,” Sheridan said.
The song was one of the first songs the band uploaded on the fan subscription service Patreon, while they were uploading a song a month as exclusives to their fans.
“[The song is] a fictional story about a relationship gone sour,” he said. “But the moral of it is that they weren't right for each other at all in the first place and so it's nice to move on and find new lives and come to terms of being happy for the other person in their new world.”
He’s excited to share a song that no one has heard outside of their fan base and hear what others have come up with.
“The great thing about a compilation like this is you get to meet people that you may not cross paths with on your normal touring,” said Sheridan. “So, it's a wonderful opportunity to get exposed to some new people and make new connections.”