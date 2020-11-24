Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra starting on-demand Winter Chamber Series

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is about to begin its Winter Chamber Series through online video streaming.
The series is replacing the Madison orchestra's regular indoor Masterworks Series this year.
Maestro Andrew Sewell will lead the orchestra's 34 musicians in chamber works for multiple ensembles, ranging from trios to octets.
For three Wednesdays in December, the Dane County Farmers’ Market will host its popular weekly Wednesday local food pickups by drive-thru inside Pavilion 2 at the Alliant Energy Center.
"We continue to believe that it’s our responsibility to provide uplifting, high-quality music during a time when so many things in everyone’s lives are upside down,” Joe Loehnis, the orchestra's CEO, said in a press release. "While it hurt to cancel the Masterworks Series, the new Winter Chamber Series is going to give the community a chance to experience our music –- and musicians –- in an entirely new way."
Tickets for the first Winter Chamber Series concert on Jan. 22, are $30, or $10 for youths/students, and on sale through WCO's website. The other dates are Feb. 26, March 26 and April 16.
The concerts will be available on-demand starting at 7:30 p.m. on each date. Viewers can also watch at a later time or date.
The concerts will be 60 to 75 minutes and include WCO musicians sharing stories about the music, as well as post-concert reflections. Each performance will include a pre-concert talk with Sewell and Wisconsin Public Radio’s Norman Gilliland.
In 2020, a lot of us discovered untapped cooking skills, but preparing the Thanksgiving bird might be a bridge too far for those separated from their usual family turkey chefs for this year's COVID-19 holiday.
"The Winter Chamber Series is going to be unlike anything we’ve ever done before,” Sewell said in the press release. "Our passion is playing for the community, and this allows us to do that. But it’s also so much more; our musicians will have the opportunity to interact with viewers, share their stories, enrich the music with their passion and give the performances an even deeper storyline –- bringing it to life in ways not possible during a traditional concert.”
Founded in 1960, the WCO is the professional chamber orchestra behind Concerts on the Square, the longtime popular free music series around the Capitol. This summer, due to county-mandated restrictions on gatherings, WCO played two of those concerts before a small number of donors at Breese Stevens Field.
Those concerts were broadcast live on a screen at the Madison Mallards Duck Pond as drive-in concerts. They were also streamed on WCO's website and broadcast on WORT/FM 89.9.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.