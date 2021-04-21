Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Madison Opera use pandemic to experiment

The next day, the concert was called off. Two days later, Madison Opera general director Kathryn Smith announced the cancellation of a mainstage production of “Orpheus in the Underworld” scheduled for Overture Hall in April.

“The challenge has been that none of us has known what’s coming next,” Smith said in an interview a year later. “We all — the entire world — reinvented things very fast.”

For Madison Opera, that meant taking the colossal annual event Opera in the Park online. Traditionally, Opera in the Park is held in Garner Park in July, drawing thousands of opera-lovers and picnickers for an open-air banquet of music.

Smith announced that the concert would be put online in 2020 even before an exact plan was in place. As it turned out, “We used the same singers we would have used in the park,” she said. “We programmed it pretty much the same way, and put together a really wonderful concert that, when it went live, people watched in their backyards and their driveways.”

The livestream was viewed in 49 states and 21 countries. Smith got positive feedback from listeners, although “for me, it was 100 times harder than a normal Opera in the Park, because everything digital is harder than live,” she said.