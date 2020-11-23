Wisconsin band Squarewave comes into focus with 'Hazy'

The long-term collaboration is even more impressive considering that Jagielo and Connaughty haven’t lived in the same city in years and now, with Connaughty recently moving to Kansas City, no longer live in the same state.

“Both of us are pretty quiet individuals,” Jagielo said. “We don't communicate a lot, and we don't have any set rules or boundaries, especially now when separated by distance. We will send each other files and we both kind of work on the files and send it back and get feedback from each other. I'm always open for his criticism, and he's open to mine and we seem to work really well. Ego isn’t an issue at all.”

The current lineup of Squarewave also includes former Modern Mod members Brendan Manley on drums and Alivia Kleinfeldt on bass. A new addition on “Hazy” is longtime Madison musician and Reptile Palace Orchestra founder Biff Blumfumgagnge, who before the pandemic, was touring the world as a guitar tech for King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp.

“I think for the first time I’ve found musicians who are all on the same page,” Jagielo said. “We all like what we’re doing, and it helps a lot to have everybody be in tune with the vibe you want to create.”