Will you have to show your vaccine card to see a concert this fall?

When you go see a concert this fall in Madison, will you have to show your vaccine card at the door, along with your ID to buy a beer?
As the Delta variant spreads, the owners of some of the city’s largest indoor concert venues are keeping an eye on case numbers and making plans for mitigation strategies, which could mean mask mandates or requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID tests.
The Delta variant of COVID-19, which public health officials say is highly contagious, especially among the unvaccinated, is surging just as a live music industry that has been largely shuttered for the past year-and-a-half was anticipating a busy, back-to-normal summer and fall concert season.
Because evidence shows that the Delta variant can, in rare instances, infect vaccinated people in so-called “breakthrough” cases, Dane County public health officials recommend that all residents, even those who have been vaccinated, wear masks in indoor public spaces. Wisconsin reported 1,180 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, for a daily average of 902, the highest since February, when vaccines were scarce. About 70.5% of Dane County residents have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and 67.7% are fully vaccinated.
Right now, local venues are following public health guidelines, and a couple of venues have announced they’re going further. The Stoughton Opera House announced Wednesday that all patrons to its fall shows will be masked and should be vaccinated, although it will only require proof of vaccination in the lounge and concessions areas, where food and drink are consumed and masks may be removed.
And The Bur Oak said it will require concertgoers to provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the show.
This week, Frank Productions required all full- and part-time employees and vendors to be vaccinated, and are evaluating advanced screening requirements for its shows. Officials plan on releasing a vaccination policy in the near future for its venues.
“We all know that vaccines are the surest path to reduce the likelihood of transmission and avoid serious illness from COVID,” Frank Productions, which owns The Sylvee, the Orpheum Theater, the Majestic Theatre and the High Noon Saloon, said in a statement Wednesday. “We have been championing vaccines since the pandemic began, and the only reason indoor concerts are able to be held today is because vaccines are widely available.”
At the Barrymore Theatre, owner Steve Sperling said the east side theater only has four shows booked for the next month, so it has some time to craft an overall response. For now, the venue will work with the individual promoters of those few August shows, such as Tab Benoit on Aug. 11.
“We are still in the process of trying to formulate a plan,” Sperling said. “At this point, we are trying to assess the situation and probably are going to go on a show-by-show basis until we see what’s going on. Everything is changing so rapidly.”
At a recent Barrymore show featuring guitarist Tommy Emmanuel, the theater put up signs saying that masks were recommended, but many concertgoers went unmasked. The Barrymore also requires its employees to be vaccinated.
Worries about the surging Delta variant have come as major concerts and festivals have gone on as planned around the country. Chicago officials were criticized for allowing Lollapalooza to go on last weekend, bringing an estimated 100,000 people per day to Grant Park for four days, and the Foo Fighters played a show for 24,000 fans at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee last weekend.
Individual artists are already stepping forward and announcing their own COVID-19 mitigation measures for their shows. Michelle Zauner, who performs as Japanese Breakfast, said on social media on Monday that she would require all audience members to be masked, and to provide either proof of vaccination or of a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the show. Japanese Breakfast is scheduled to play a sold-out show at the Majestic Theatre on Sept. 18.
Sperling said that COVID-19 restrictions are coming up in negotiations between artists and promoters as shows are being booked for the fall. One artist who wants to play the Barrymore requested that audience members provide proof of vaccination before entry, he said.
And then there’s the question of how effective such measures are, especially if unvaccinated concertgoers try to circumvent them with forged test results or vaccination cards to gain entry to a concert. Mercedes Carnethon, vice chair of preventive medicine at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine, referred to these types of measures as “hygiene theater,” in an interview with CNBC.
“When your safety measures rely on the honesty of individuals, it’s a little tough to count on,” Carnethon said. “I think the vast majority of people will try to do the right thing, but some will not.”