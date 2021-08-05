Will you have to show your vaccine card to see a concert this fall?

And The Bur Oak said it will require concertgoers to provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the show.

This week, Frank Productions required all full- and part-time employees and vendors to be vaccinated, and are evaluating advanced screening requirements for its shows. Officials plan on releasing a vaccination policy in the near future for its venues.

“We all know that vaccines are the surest path to reduce the likelihood of transmission and avoid serious illness from COVID,” Frank Productions, which owns The Sylvee, the Orpheum Theater, the Majestic Theatre and the High Noon Saloon, said in a statement Wednesday. “We have been championing vaccines since the pandemic began, and the only reason indoor concerts are able to be held today is because vaccines are widely available.”

At the Barrymore Theatre, owner Steve Sperling said the east side theater only has four shows booked for the next month, so it has some time to craft an overall response. For now, the venue will work with the individual promoters of those few August shows, such as Tab Benoit on Aug. 11.