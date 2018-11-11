If you go

Youth Orchestra: Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra’s top student ensemble, led by conductor Kyle Knox, performs with cellist and guest artist Joseph Johnson at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Middleton Performing Arts Center, Middleton High School, 2100 Bristol St. Tickets $10; $5 for ages 18 and under. www.wysomusic.org

Middleton Community Orchestra: Kyle Knox conducts the Middleton Community Orchestra in its Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Middleton Performing Arts Center, 2100 Bristol St. Tickets $15; students free. middletoncommunityorchestra.org

Madison Symphony Orchestra: “Remembering Lenny,” a concert dedicated to the memory of legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein, conducted by MSO music director John DeMain, through Nov. 11. Performance Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in Overture Hall, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St. Tickets $18-$93; student rush available. www.overturecenter.org.