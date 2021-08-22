When the last show isn't the last show: Oak Street Ramblers contemplate the future

Longtime Madison folk/Americana/bluegrass fixture the Oak Street Ramblers aren’t sure about their future.
After almost two decades playing pubs, festivals, school benefits and dozens of shows at the Harmony Bar on the East Side, in late May, they played what they thought would be their final show. They made an emotional appearance at the Harmony, the band’s home base.
Then they were asked to play the Orton-Front Festival. On Friday at 5:30 p.m., they’re scheduled for what could again be their final performance, at least with the current configuration and name.
After 18 years, the band made plans to hang it up initially because soulful lead singer Annie Emmenegger was moving back West. Then her plans changed, at least for now.
“I’ve had my heart in two places and I’ve been popping back and forth from Washington to Wisconsin,” she said. “But at this point I’m going to be hanging out in Wisconsin for a little bit. So, I’m hoping we will continue on in some form, probably with a new band name, but to continue to play music.”
Emmenegger, who grew up and went to high school in Middleton, planned to move back to Twisp, a town of 982 in Washington state’s Methow Valley in the North Cascade Mountains, where she had lived for 12 years, but with recent nearby wildfires, those plans are on hold.
Emmenegger, 37, returned to Madison four years ago for family reasons and after several months began to miss performing music. She was at the Malt House one night and struck up a conversation about beer with two guys at the bar. Then the conversation turned to music.
One of them was Jeff Kunkle, the band’s standup bass player. The Oak Street Ramblers had lost Liz Stattelman-Scanlan, its previous singer, and after having a few guest singers, Kunkle invited Emmenegger to band practice. She ended up joining the band.
Besides singing, Emmenegger plays guitar; Mark Schlutt plays banjo and sings; Ian Alderman plays guitar, dobro, mandolin, and sings; and Tina Thompson is on fiddle.
Emmenegger said the first time she looked at the band’s set list she was thrilled because she recognized so many songs, and then at the first basement practice she was invited to, she instantly connected to the others. “It just felt really good,” she said.
Many configurations
The Oak Street Ramblers have had many configurations over the years. Kunkle said when he joined in spring 2003, the only member of the current lineup that was in the band was Ian Alderman.
“It was like 12 dudes, all dudes, with 11 playing guitar and singing. So, over the years we’ve gone through different permutations,” he said.
During what they thought would be their final show, the Ramblers played two sets in the Harmony’s parking lot, which, under the city’s Streatery program, had been turned into an outdoor restaurant. Out of respect for the bar’s neighbors, it was an acoustic show.
Emmenegger said in her 3½ years with the band, it was the only show she’d performed without any amplification, not even a vocal mic. They had to project as powerfully as they could so the 200 or so people in the audience could hear them, and toward the end of the show, the kitchen was so overwhelmed with orders it had to close early.
“For the last few songs, the crowd all quieted down and it was pretty special,” Emmenegger said.
The band’s final song was “I’ll Fly Away,” a hymn written by Albert Brumley in 1929, and one of the most covered gospel songs of all time, including famously by Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis.
“The entire audience joined in and it was pretty magical and emotional to have everyone singing,” Emmenegger said.
During the past year, the band, often masked up, became a pandemic pod. They got together at least once a week in Emmenegger or Kunkle’s backyard. When it got too cold, they rented warehouse space nearby on Bryan Street on Madison’s East Side.
“We worked on a lot of new material, and we were all going through a hard time, some of us at different times maybe harder than others,” Emmenegger said. “But I think we all definitely found comfort in knowing we’d get to release some emotion and play music together, because music is so important to us all.”
Alderman said about 25% of their songs are originals during any given show. “Jeff usually writes the lyrics, Mark usually writes the music, and I usually write it down,” he said with a chuckle.
Emmenegger has written lyrics and music for four songs, and the band plays another original, a song called “Tennessee Wild Flowers.” It’s a poem written by Bill Sumner, a regular at the Harmony Bar, where Emmenegger has worked as a bartender for three years.
“He would come in and bring poetry. And yeah, we turned that into a song. It’s just been really fun,” she said.
From a garage off Oak Street
Alderman is the closest thing to an original member. He said the three original members called themselves the Oak Street Ramblers because the garage where they first practiced was off Oak Street.
A friend of Alderman’s lived in the house and could hear him play guitar. He suggested Alderman come meet with the band.
“I didn’t know anything about bluegrass when I started out,” Alderman said.
One of the founding members left after the band’s first gig and the other two eventually moved west, he said.
“The original membership of the band was one show,” Kunkle said. “So, 99% of the Oak Street Ramblers Ian has been part of, and 98½ of it, I’ve been part of, and the others slightly less than that. So the original lineup was short-lived and it never really saw the light of day.”
Thompson can pinpoint that she joined the band because her oldest child is 16 and she remembers when she told her bandmates — “at a bar, fittingly” — that she was having a baby.
Thompson, who in recent months has had to step away from the band for personal reasons, said she enjoyed the road trips the most. “That has built us up as a band almost as much as practicing, just because it really bonds us together,” she said.
Barry Gereb was the band’s original lead singer and then moved out West. Then came Stefan Houff who left for the Qest. “It seems to be a reoccurring theme. We chase lead singers west,” Kunkle said.
Willie Jones was another lead singer and mandolin player. He left the band but stayed in Madison. The band’s banjo player, Kelsey Sauber Olds, left for southwest Wisconsin.
By that point, Thompson and Schlutt had joined the band. Stattelman-Scanlan, a neighbor of Kunkle’s, came on as lead singer. That lineup was the band’s longest.
Kunkle said there was a time when six of the band’s members lived within three blocks of each other in the Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara neighborhood.
“Every different evolution of the band has been special and magical in its own way,” he said, “and this current run has been no different.”
The band’s sound, Kunkle said, has taken a different direction in recent years and is less focused on its bluegrass origins. Members, he said, feel it’s a good time to retire the name and reinvent the band.
“We don’t know exactly what the lineup is going to be or what the next project is going to be,” he said, “but it promises to be a different sound for sure.”
Should the band break up for good, Kunkle said, the remaining members will feel the call to come to his house to play music.
“I mean, it’s been happening for 18 years,” Kunkle said. He said it’s no exaggeration to say they’ve only missed about 10 weeks of practicing over the past 18 years, with a few of those weeks coming early in the pandemic.
Kunkle sees the band’s transition not so much as a breakup but as a rebirth into something new.
“This pandemic-prompted break has allowed us to move into some new directions, and the idea of starting over with a new band name, a different sound, and, potentially, a different configuration of musicians and instrumentation, was attractive to us,” he said.
Kunkle said he was never too fond of the band’s original name, which he said is kind of generic. Over the years members have talked about changing it, he said. “It’s a hard thing to do, especially if you’re playing shows.”
But the pandemic was a reset on so many levels, it seemed to be an opportunity that might not present itself again, he said.
Earlier in May, the band had a great time playing a livestream concert from a nearly empty Stoughton Opera House.
The show was the band’s first time performing in about 15 months and they debuted an appropriate song by Ola Belle Reed, “I’ve Endured” with the chorus “How long can one endure?”
Kunkle said the five of them plan to get through Orton-Front and then determine what their next steps are going to be.
“I know some of us will be playing together for sure,” he said. “I just don’t know what our goals are going to be, and who’s going to be part of it. There will definitely be some evolution or a transition to a different, if related project.”