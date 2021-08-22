When the last show isn't the last show: Oak Street Ramblers contemplate the future

During what they thought would be their final show, the Ramblers played two sets in the Harmony’s parking lot, which, under the city’s Streatery program, had been turned into an outdoor restaurant. Out of respect for the bar’s neighbors, it was an acoustic show.

Emmenegger said in her 3½ years with the band, it was the only show she’d performed without any amplification, not even a vocal mic. They had to project as powerfully as they could so the 200 or so people in the audience could hear them, and toward the end of the show, the kitchen was so overwhelmed with orders it had to close early.

“For the last few songs, the crowd all quieted down and it was pretty special,” Emmenegger said.

The band’s final song was “I’ll Fly Away,” a hymn written by Albert Brumley in 1929, and one of the most covered gospel songs of all time, including famously by Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis.

“The entire audience joined in and it was pretty magical and emotional to have everyone singing,” Emmenegger said.

During the past year, the band, often masked up, became a pandemic pod. They got together at least once a week in Emmenegger or Kunkle’s backyard. When it got too cold, they rented warehouse space nearby on Bryan Street on Madison’s East Side.