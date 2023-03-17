For an orchestra conductor, raising the baton at the start of a concert is a tiny fraction of the job.

“I’d say it’s about 5% of what we do,” says Andrew Sewell, music director for the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.

It’s that other 95% that Kelby Schnepel and Daewon Kang are learning as graduate students at the UW-Madison Mead Witter School of Music — and now as the first recipients of a new conducting fellowship with the WCO.

The fellowship program aims to give hands-on, real-world professional experience to young conductors, adding to the experience they get in the classroom and while serving as conductors or assistant conductors of university-level ensembles.

“It bridges the gap between the schooling and the professional world,” said Schnepel, who is completing a master’s degree in conducting in May.

“It’s just a great opportunity for me to walk down the street, observe rehearsals and chat with Andrew about, ‘Hey, you’re rehearsing something this way — why?’ ‘That motion you do — what’s that about?’ And you learn how an orchestra functions. I can’t imagine stepping into a professional orchestra without knowing some of the procedures from this fellowship.”

The 33-member WCO regularly performs its Masterworks concerts in the Overture Center’s Capitol Theater. It’s the orchestra that plays on the Capitol steps during the summer Concerts on the Square, performs a sold-out Händel’s “Messiah” each year and serves as the live orchestra for Madison Ballet’s annual production of “The Nutcracker.” In 2021, the WCO launched its first composer-in-residence program with composer and author Bill Banfield.

Sewell had already collaborated with Oriol Sans — director of orchestra activities at the Mead Witter School of Music, and music director and conductor of the UW Symphony Orchestra and University Opera — to bring in UW graduate conducting students to observe and work with the WCO.

But last year “we felt that it would be nice to make it more formalized (with a fellowship), so they would get more out of it, and it would be more of a partnership,” Sewell said.

Fellows get to see “the inner workings of a professional orchestra (and) at the same time study the repertoire,” he said.

They also serve as a “cover conductor” for certain WCO performances — which means attending rehearsals, learning the scores, studying the conductor’s work and stepping in to lead the orchestra when needed.

“When I was a student, just recently graduated, that was part of my training — to be a cover conductor with the Detroit Symphony,” Sewell said.

“It’s mutually beneficial. I like the idea of a mentorship, a professional liaison, and at the same time, we get the benefit of another set of ears in the hall.

“And you never know — that’s how careers are made, when somebody is indisposed at the last minute and — here you go, it’s your turn,” he said. “As a cover conductor, you’re to be prepared should something go wrong. It gives you that sense of preparedness, so you know what’s at stake.”

Sans agreed. “It’s great to give them this professional experience while they are still students at the university,” he said. In the competitive field of orchestra conducting, “they are one step ahead.”

‘Wonderfully terrifying’

Schnepel grew up in Virginia, where he started to play music in his school’s fifth-grade strings program. He first tried the violin, but switched to cello after a friend told him that if he did, they could sit together.

Later while earning a bachelor’s and master’s in music education from Old Dominion University, he learned all the instruments — so that he could teach them. He served as orchestra director at Norfolk Academy and was an adjunct professor teaching music theory at Virginia Wesleyan University.

He and Kang are both assistant conductors for the UW Symphony Orchestra and University Opera, filling in if Sans is absent, or sometimes working with separate sections of the orchestra on their parts. They also co-conduct campus ensembles made up of non-music majors or even staff and faculty.

Schnepel, 30, was cover conductor for “Nutcracker” in December and the WCO Masterworks concert “The Four Seasons” in late January.

As an undergrad, Schnepel had to take a conducting course where the final exam involved leading a student ensemble. That experience led him to consider a conducting career.

After taking more lessons, “I realized just how much there was to know,” he said. “I thought, ‘There’s so much here to learn, so much I can explore and discover.’”

Today, conducting for Schnepel is “so wonderfully terrifying,” he said. “What I’m focusing on here, with Oriol (Sans), is connecting with the musicians. And it’s hard, because they’re all staring at you. And you have this responsibility to make it go right. But when you connect with them, it’s a whole other level of goodness. You just feel it — this is a connection.”

Collaborating with musicians

The artistic head of an orchestra selects the music, auditions the musicians, hires the soloists, oversees the schedule for rehearsals and performance, and is the public face of the orchestra, giving lectures and interviews, interacting with donors and — of course — studying and interpreting every nuance of a composer’s score.

The cover conductor serves as another pair of ears, often sitting in the concert hall and taking notes for the conductor during rehearsal.

“You have to know exactly what they’re looking for,” said Alison Norris, who earned a master’s of music in orchestral conducting at UW-Madison in 2022 and is now applying for further professional studies programs.

Norris, 27, was a cover conductor for a WCO Beethoven concert in 2022 and “The Nutcracker” in 2021.

The threat of COVID hung over “The Nutcracker” that year, and the end of the run had to be canceled after some cast members got sick. “It was a little bit scary with COVID,” Norris recalled. Still, “you have to be ready” to step in.

Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, Norris was a mechanical engineering and flute performance major in college, but got into conducting after creating a wind ensemble that toured the U.S.

“I realized I like music leadership,” said Norris, who uses they/them pronouns. “I really like collaborating with musicians.”

And the professionals in the WCO are particularly “very welcoming, very positive and kind,” they said. Sewell “is a fantastic person. He’s always eager to sit down and talk” about his experiences and the art of conducting.

Though they graduated before the formal start of the fellowship program, Norris also worked with the WCO last summer during Concerts on the Square, calling the shots for live video of the concert. That entailed following the score and instructing the video crew when, for example, to focus on a soloist or certain section of the orchestra.

That’s one more duty of today’s cover conductor, said Schnepel, who calls video shots for UW Symphony Orchestra concerts.

“It’s great” working with Sewell, Schnepel agreed. “He’s so informative about everything he does. During ‘Nutcracker,’ we would go for coffee, and he would explain how he plans his day” and “what he’s picking up on” during rehearsals.

Sewell also introduced Schnepel to “good music that’s not performed as often” as some of the classics. One thing that has astounded the young conductor? How rapidly the WCO’s highly skilled musicians learn the music and put together a concert.

“I knew it was going to be faster paced” than a university orchestra, Schnepel said. “I think it was a shock how fast everything comes together. The first rehearsal, they’re still putting things together. The second rehearsal, it’s almost concert-ready.”

Finding a voice

For Daewon Kang, who is pursuing his doctor of musical arts in orchestral conducting at UW-Madison, the conducting fellowship is another way for young conductors to find their own “voice.”

“Every conductor has their own musical interpretations and ideas,” he said. “It is really important to have our own musical idea, which makes each conductor special. It takes time to find our own voice and it can only be learned from countless experiences at the podium and studying on the score.”

Born in Seoul, South Korea, Kang comes from a musical family. “My mom is a composer and organist, which means that the first memories of my life were all (of) music,” he wrote in an email from Houston during the university’s spring break.

As a youth, Kang moved to Hamburg, Germany, to study music “and I fell in love with the sound of the oboe,” he wrote. “Since then, I have worked with professional orchestras and played under renowned conductors, which inspired me a lot. I started to watch conductors more often during performances and in rehearsals, which led me to a great interest in conducting.”

Kang has since lived and studied in Los Angeles and New York, and earned a master’s of music in orchestral and choral conducting at Bard College Conservatory of Music. Like Schnepel, he came to Madison largely to study with Sans.

“UW-Madison is a wonderful school located in a peaceful environment to concentrate and deepen my conducting studies, with friendly support from the faculty and colleagues,” he said.

Kang covered the WCO’s “Messiah” concert in November, and will serve as cover conductor for the orchestra’s May 12 performance of “Banfield and Beethoven.”

“Preparing the Beethoven Symphony (No. 6, the Pastoral) is challenging and at the same time very exciting, because Beethoven is so essential for all of us. It has a lot of musical details and imagination,” he said. “Every time when I open the score, I find new musical interpretations and ideas, which makes me focus more and more on his music.”

“I think conducting is all about trust and communication,” said Kang. “If we really communicate and give our trust to the musicians, they will give the trust back.”