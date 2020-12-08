Waylan St. Palan and the Magic Elves bring the boozy Christmas magic home with new album

Some Christmas concerts feature tasteful renditions of holiday classics, a sense of decorum and reverence for the season, and a polite and well-mannered audience.
Those concerts are never performed by Waylan St. Palan and the Magic Elves.
For 20 years, Waylan (actually former Madison musician Nate Palan) and his merry band have spiked the Madison holiday season like a bottle of Everclear snuck into the punch bowl. Even though Palan left Madison for New York City (and now Italy) several years ago, he returned every year to rejoin the Elves at the High Noon Saloon for a holiday show. Audience members packed the High Noon Saloon in tacky Christmas outfits, the drinks flowing as they reveled in the band’s boisterous lounge-act takes on Christmas songs both famous and obscure.
“I really, really look forward to doing it every year,” Palan said in an interview via Zoom in the Umbria region of central Italy. “Every year I worry that maybe the joke is getting old. But without fail, people show up, wearing Christmas lights and bad sweaters. I’m blown away every single year.”
But not this year.
With the COVID-19 pandemic raging, it became clear pretty quickly to Palan and the Elves — Ken Fitzsimmons on bass, Joe Bernstein on drums, Brendan Franklin on guitar, Michael Cammilleri on keyboards and Nathan Tredinnick on saxophone — that the traditional December show would not crowd the High Noon Saloon.
So the band decided to pivot. The result is “Old Fashioned Christmas,” the first studio album by Waylan St. Palan and the Magic Elves, which was released last week via Bandcamp. The album was created entirely “virtually,” with the individual band members sending their parts for Palan to mix together at his home studio.
“I've been doing a similar project with my New York band, having them send in tracks recorded at home,” Palan said. “So I understood what it took to pull it off, and have it sound good. I knew the Elves were certainly up to the task of doing it as well.”
Palan first emailed his bandmates in mid-September about the project, and set a deadline of just two weeks to come up with an album’s worth of mostly original Christmas songs. The tight turnaround was necessary to make sure they had an album ready to go by December. (Tredinnick sent two songs back the next day.)
Palan wrote the album’s title track as an ode to people isolated at home alone on Christmas, a theme that particularly resonates in 2020 but connects with anyone who can’t make it home for the holidays. In the spring, when he was still living in a locked down New York, Palan would perform concerts on his balcony, his audience other New Yorkers stuck in their apartments like he was.
“The feedback I got from people, sharing their stories of being locked up in their apartments for a long time in a strange city, really resonated with me,” he said. “When I wrote that song, I really had those people in mind. They were really going to spend it by themselves.”
Fitzsimmons’ contribution was “Doin’ the (Dishes For Christmas),” another lockdown anthem about a couple making a big holiday feast for themselves, and then having to clean it all up afterwards.
“There was this article in the Washington Post that said ‘quarantine is endless dishes,’” Fitzsimmons said. “We don’t have a dishwasher, and it really spoke to me. You’re going to have a Christmas at home, and in some ways it’s like every other day, except you’re going to have a lot more stuff to clean up.
“The fun thing about a Christmas band and a Christmas album is you don't have to capture all of Christmas in one song,” he said. “We can hit these little niche things. Another song on the album, which I love, is called ‘Christmas Disaster,’ where it’s just someone feeling sorry for themselves. It’s so taboo, right? That is not the Dickensian Christmas.”
For the woozy bump-and-grind of "Christmas at the Bar," the band even shot a socially distanced video. The album features a couple of older originals that have become staples of the live shows, such as the kiss-off “My Last Christmas (With You).” There’s also a couple of the offbeat covers, such as a jazzy, toe-tapping version of “Away in a Manger.”
Palan, who studied studio production and mixing when he was in New York, pulled all the tracks together to make the album, which has the energy and chemistry of a band playing together. And, even though they were isolated and hardly communicated each other other than through email and text, they were together.
“This is really the closest that I think any of us have come this year to making music together,” Palan said. “It was a different way of doing it, but when it was really coming together, it was really feeling like, ‘Hey, we somehow pulled off the impossible.’”
So how can fans use the new album to recreate the live Magic Elves experience at home? Palan has some suggestions.
“I would say bring all of your lights and tinsel — and, it should go without saying, all of the alcohol — that you have in your house and put it in one room. Maybe there’s a forgotten bottle of apple schnapps that you inherited from an uncle who passed away 10 years ago. That’s the last thing to drink for the night. I think that’s probably the best way to do it.”
