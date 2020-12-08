Waylan St. Palan and the Magic Elves bring the boozy Christmas magic home with new album

“The feedback I got from people, sharing their stories of being locked up in their apartments for a long time in a strange city, really resonated with me,” he said. “When I wrote that song, I really had those people in mind. They were really going to spend it by themselves.”

Fitzsimmons’ contribution was “Doin’ the (Dishes For Christmas),” another lockdown anthem about a couple making a big holiday feast for themselves, and then having to clean it all up afterwards.

“There was this article in the Washington Post that said ‘quarantine is endless dishes,’” Fitzsimmons said. “We don’t have a dishwasher, and it really spoke to me. You’re going to have a Christmas at home, and in some ways it’s like every other day, except you’re going to have a lot more stuff to clean up.

“The fun thing about a Christmas band and a Christmas album is you don't have to capture all of Christmas in one song,” he said. “We can hit these little niche things. Another song on the album, which I love, is called ‘Christmas Disaster,’ where it’s just someone feeling sorry for themselves. It’s so taboo, right? That is not the Dickensian Christmas.”