 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch: Proud Parents rocks Cap Times Live stage
editor's pick top story

Watch: Proud Parents rocks Cap Times Live stage

Tyler Fassnacht Proud Parents

Tyler Fassnacht of Proud Parents plays guitar Tuesday in a Cap Times Live performance at the High Noon Saloon in Madison.

 HINCKLEY PRODUCTIONS

Madison-based band Proud Parents played at the High Noon Saloon Tuesday for the third edition of Cap Times Live, presented as part of Cap Times Idea Fest. While no mosh pits broke out, the volume was definitely turned up to 11.

One viewer on the Facebook livestream even said, "I'm mosh pitting with my cats!"

Starting in Madison as the musical culmination of a decade of friendship and playing in punk bands, C Nelson-Lifson and Tyler Fassnacht began writing the first of Proud Parents’ jangly, garage-infused pop tunes in Nelson-Lifson’s living room in 2014. Shortly thereafter, Heather Sawyer joined on drums and vocals, turning the songwriting duo into a trio, and they quickly gained a following both locally and regionally as a live power-pop force.

Earlier this year, after two albums, 2015's "Sharon is Karen" (Rare Plant) and 2018's "Proud Parents" (Dirtnap Records), and years of national DIY touring, the band has released their latest full length: “At Home With…

And recently, the band added guitarist Liam Casey, who played with them at the High Noon Tuesday.

Watch the Cap Times' social media platforms for updates on the next Cap Times Live.

Here's the video of Tuesday's concert, including an interview with the band by Cap Times features editor Rob Thomas, recorded by Hinckley Productions:

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kanye West supports Kim Kardashians Met Gala look

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How to watch the 2021 MTV VMAs
Music

How to watch the 2021 MTV VMAs

After a socially-distant show filmed from different locations in New York last year, the 2021 MTV VMAs will air Sunday, live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Here's what to expect.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why are the Cowboys favored to win the divison?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics