Watch: Proud Parents rocks Cap Times Live stage

Starting in Madison as the musical culmination of a decade of friendship and playing in punk bands, C Nelson-Lifson and Tyler Fassnacht began writing the first of Proud Parents’ jangly, garage-infused pop tunes in Nelson-Lifson’s living room in 2014. Shortly thereafter, Heather Sawyer joined on drums and vocals, turning the songwriting duo into a trio, and they quickly gained a following both locally and regionally as a live power-pop force.

Earlier this year, after two albums, 2015's "Sharon is Karen" (Rare Plant) and 2018's "Proud Parents" (Dirtnap Records), and years of national DIY touring, the band has released their latest full length: “At Home With…”

And recently, the band added guitarist Liam Casey, who played with them at the High Noon Tuesday.

Here's the video of Tuesday's concert, including an interview with the band by Cap Times features editor Rob Thomas, recorded by Hinckley Productions: